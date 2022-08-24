Garcelle Beauvais’ teen son shares cruel messages he’s received from RHOBH viewers

Jax Beauvais, son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and actress Garcelle Beauvais, shared a sampling of the hate he’s received on his Instagram stories, and it’s upsetting. “I’m a f*cking 14 year old leave me alone please,” he wrote alongside screenshots of notifications from his most recent Instagram post.

Garcelle, an actress whose credits include Coming to America, Models Inc., NYPD Blue, is the first Black cast member of RHOBH. Many of the comments are explicitly racist, one even going so far as to invoke George Floyd’s murder. He captioned that screenshot, “too far at this point.”

Other messages took shots at his brother’s past struggles with drug addiction or called his mom “uneducated” and fame-hungry, among other things. One implied that Garcelle’s immigration from Haiti is something to insult, and another complained that she’s “using race for everything.”

Jax’s Instagram stories follow his mom’s tweet yesterday morning about the barrage of negativity, writing, “It hurts and it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 23, 2022

Many omessages directly reference the show and Garcelle’s drama with cast members Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins. Considering the events that kicked off the drama, it’s hard to see how anyone wouldn’t be on Garcelle’s side but, oh wait, they’re the sort of people who send racist messages to a child. Yeah, that adds up.

For her part, Rinna did chime in on Instagram stories telling “fans” to “leave the kids alone!”

At Garcelle’s birthday party, Erika, who was clearly intoxicated, managed to speak inappropriately to not one but two of Garcelle’s three sons. First, she repeatedly hit on her eldest son, Oliver Saunders, despite his obvious discomfort. Upon the reminder that he’s married, she aggressively propositioned the couple for a threesome. Later in the evening, Erika yelled “f*ck off!” at Jax, who was merely gathering flowers from a table near her at his mother’s birthday party. Charming!

Because this is Real Housewives, the consensus among most of the ladies in the clear light of day is not simply that Erika acted inappropriately, and the only way forward is for her to apologize and move on. In fact, fellow cast members Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have a laugh about it with their husbands, with Kyle commenting, “I like seeing this more relaxed side of her,” to unanimous agreement. You see, Erika is having a bad couple of years because people found out her husband, lawyer Tom Girardi, stole millions from his clients, many of whom were either orphaned or injured in the wake of an airplane crash, and she may not get to keep her $189,000 Cartier Panther ring.

#RHOBH Preview: Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK laugh off Erika yelling at Garcelle’s son! pic.twitter.com/itO7EBXXOc — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 4, 2022

As the season progresses, they manage to flip the ire towards Garcelle herself for suggesting that Erika may need to cut down on her drinking after going on antidepressants, which any responsible doctor would tell you.

So yes, that is why people are mad at a 14-year-old.