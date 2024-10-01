Image Credit: Disney
Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of "It Ends With Us" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images
Celebrities
News

‘Girl… these are NOT good’: Blake Lively’s awful hair care line ads leave fans giggling that she rolled out of the wrong side of the bed

This does the exact opposite of promoting a hair product!
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 08:08 am

The hair care market is oversaturated with products promising the glossiest, volume-filled, head-turning locks that you’ll get if you use just one miracle hair product. However, Blake Lively‘s new brand is here to change the game… for the worst hair care line ads.

Over the years, Blake Lively has become known for many things — her wit, her on-point Met Gala outfits, and, obviously, her signature golden locks. Her hair, which has ranged from bright blonde, bronde, and balayage, has always had the bed-head hair vibes, from her appearance in Gossip Girl as ‘It’ girl fashionista Serena van der Woodsen to her most recent role, Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, where she switched to auburn wavy hair.

The actress and icon decided to bank on her hair’s popularity this year. So she announced her hair care line, Blake Brown Beauty, seven years in the making, in between promoting It Ends With Us, a move that was met with backlash given the film’s domestic violence themes, but the perfect time to market herself.

Blake Lively’s Blake Brown Beauty’s marketing has fans in fits

The hair care line was met with mixed reviews because, although it sold out immediately at Target thanks to Lively’s huge brand persona, many regretted the decision. Some claimed it caused hair loss, with many noticing how dry their hair has gotten after using it. As the products are currently marketed as “sold out,” Lively’s new photoshoot promoting the photo went viral, and not for the right reasons.

The new set of pictures Lively released on her personal account are the talk of the Internet because they do the opposite of convincing you to buy the products. Generally, people who have dyed or bleach their hair need deeply nourishing products to keep the hair and ends healthy and hydrated. Instead, Lively promotes a “just-got-out-of-bed” hair, which has worked wonders for her throughout her career, but it’s not the glossy-glossy look you generally want.

Lively even jokingly mentions the photoshoot, where she wears jeans and an oversized coat with no shoes and shirt, that the “all-in-wONEder potion does it all.” The leave-in “hair hero” is best used for softening, detangling, priming, frizz-fighting, hair styling, and perfuming. The actress does note that it doesn’t “provide you a shirt… or a hairbrush… I don’t know what those are.” For a product meant for softening and detangling, admitting her ads don’t benefit from the wonder touch of a brush — something you can see with your eyes closed, really — is not the “slay” move Lively thinks it is, and fans didn’t miss the opportunity to roast her.

One X user highlighted all the reasons why this photoshoot was wrong to market her hair care line. “Anyone can have this hair as long as you have enough of it. This is just do nothing hair (other than dye). There’s no haircare that will create this hair. If you come across hair content on yt you will notice they all seem to want long straight glossy hair, the opposite of this.” Lively’s Blake Brown Beauty ads do the opposite of Redken’s new campaign starring Barbie hair Sabrina Carpenter, which proved it understood the assignment of the glossy, die-for locks.

Don’t believe has anything to do with Lively’s ongoing backlash for how she handled the press tour for It Ends With Us, though. Had her haircare line worked, she would’ve gotten rave reviews, despite the drama surrounding the film. It’s missing the mark on her market’s needs that’s getting her into everyone’s hair and she has nothing to blame but her marketing team… again.

Author
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.