‘Good in bed’: Turns out Morgan Wallen isn’t just great at topping charts, according to ex-fling Kristin Cavallari

Morgan Wallen‘s hit country music song “Last Night” has spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Kristin Cavallari thinks he’s talented in some other ways, too.

While chatting on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the host said, “I heard he’s great in bed” and Cavallari said, “He was in good in bed!” Sure, Cavallari called him a “true gentleman” and “good guy,” but that’s not the part of the podcast that anyone is going to focus on!

Okay, so the reality star known for Laguna Beach, The Hills, and Very Cavallari didn’t go into tons of detail about her nights spent with the singer. But she did paint a picture of their time together. She said, “I kind of just want a f–k buddy in Nashville.” Mission accomplished! Although she described him as sweet and didn’t have anything bad to relay about him, she did become vulnerable and say, “Morgan was the first guy in my entire f—ing life that wasn’t just completely enamored with me.” Hey, even if you just want something casual, you can’t help but want the other person to show how much they’re interested in you.

Sure, you may be wondering exactly what Wallen is like in bed, and no one would blame you. But at least Cavallari let everyone know what he’s like on a first date. She shared that he came to her house, said hi to her children (who were “excited” about meeting the singer), and said, “I’ll pick the place.” Whether you’re a massive country music star or a regular person, that kind of confidence is always attractive. Honestly, is there anything worse than going back and forth about what bar or restaurant to go to on a first date? It’s hard enough to make plans with a friend, let alone someone you don’t know well yet.

Both stars have complicated romantic histories. Wallen and his ex KT Smith have a son, Indigo Wilder, and Cavallari has been dating since her divorce from Jay Cutler. She and Cutler are now co-parenting their three kids. It’s not known exactly when Cavallari and Wallen were together. As People noted, although she didn’t discuss her time with him on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2023, she and Justin Anderson made a TikTok in Nov. 2024 and Anderson said, “Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept going back.”

Cavallari’s love life has been a hot topic for several years now. Her relationship with Mark Estes made headlines since she’s 37 and he’s 24. The couple was together for seven months and broke up in fall 2024. According to E! News, she said, “long term it’s not right” on her podcast Let’s Be Honest. She has nothing but totally sweet things to relay about Estes… and, yes, she also considers him to be very good in bed. And he thought the same about her. (It’s getting warm in here…)

Fans might hope that the reality star will talk even more, well, honestly about Wallen the next time she records a podcast episode. That might not happen… but Cavallari is known for sharing what’s on her heart and on her mind, so fans should keep tuning in anyway. She just might share some other juicy things about her love life!

