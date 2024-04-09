Who is Morgan Wallen’s baby momma? His ex-girlfriend, explained

Whether you love him or hate him, there is no denying the fact that Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest country stars of our generation — kickstarting his One Night At A Time World Tour, teasing a new tune with soon-to-be country star Post Malone, being among the top nominees at the 2024 ACM Awards, and more — despite being involved in quite a bit of controversy throughout his career thus far.

Getting pulled from country radio, banned from his record label, banned from CMT, and more after a racism scandal back in 2021, Wallen has found himself facing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows throughout his career thus far, with just one thing helping him see the light at the end of the tunnel: his son, three-year-old Indigo Wilder — nicknamed “Indie” or “ND” — whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Katie “KT” Smith.

In May of 2022, Wallen dished about how raising Indigo has given him a new perspective, causing him to turn his life around in order to set a good example for his son. “I think mostly I can attribute it to being a dad,” the “Last Night” singer told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for kind of put things into perspective for me, so, I just didn’t really have a choice.”

Because he keeps his son rather private on social media — and because he is seemingly not on good terms with Indigo’s mother — country music lovers all across the globe have dozens of questions about KT Smith, and fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the country crooner’s baby momma…

Who is Morgan Wallen’s baby momma, Katie “KT” Smith?

Stemming from Key West, Florida, KT Smith now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, hopefully making co-parenting Indigo a bit easier. According to her Instagram — where she has amassed an impressive 445k followers — Smith is undoubtedly a social media sensation, likely making a living off of collaborations and brand deals, as well as a blogger.

As far as her relationship with Wallen goes, the pair began to appear publicly in 2017, when the “Whiskey Glasses” singer was in the beginning stages of his career. Keeping things on the private side, the couple shared some photos on social media with one another, prior to getting engaged in 2019. Shortly afterwards, Wallen and Smith split, with the latter admitting that they still maintained a physical relationship after their breakup. Because of this, Smith unexpectedly got pregnant, eventually giving birth to their son in July of 2020.

Nowadays, Smith has a husband of her own, tying the knot with a man named Luke Scornavacco — who seemingly has a hand in raising Indigo when Wallen is away — in April of 2024. While he might not be a country crooner himself, we wish them nothing but the best nonetheless!