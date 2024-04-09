With smash hits like “Last Night,” “You Proof,” “One Thing At A Time,” and more, Morgan Wallen is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the country music industry as of late, despite having some scandals tied to his name. We all heard about the infamous chair throw at Eric Church’s brand new bar on Broadway on Sunday (April 7), right?

In addition to this, after being involved in a racism controversy back in 2021 — which caused him to be pulled from his record label and country radio, pulled from his 2021 American Music Awards performance, and banned from CMT as a whole, among other consequences — several country music lovers have since separated their love for Morgan Wallen’s music from the artist himself, choosing to ignore the individual behind some of country music’s biggest hits due to some questionable behavior in his past.

Because of this, questions have naturally surfaced about Wallen’s life beyond his country music career, as a lot of his time on Earth has been consumed by numerous controversies. One of the most frequently asked questions about the Tennessee native has to do with his family, with country music lovers all across America wondering whether or not Wallen has a girlfriend, or more importantly, whether or not he has any children.

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out whether or not the “Whiskey Glasses” singer has a kid.

Does Morgan Wallen have a kid?

Morgan Wallen is a father to three-year-old Indigo Wilder — nicknamed “Indie” or “ND” — a son whom he shares with his former fling, Katie “KT” Smith. The pair welcomed him in July of 2020, after they had gone their separate ways, but it appears that Wallen is still a prominent father figure in his life nonetheless, sharing photos of himself with Indigo via his various social media platforms.

The country crooner dished about his newfound fatherhood in January of 2021, exclusively telling PEOPLE, “I just hope to give him as sound advice as my parents gave me and show him love and let him know that I’m here for him and that I’m his friend. I’m here to help, and I’m here to guide. I’m just gonna try to do the best I can.”

Despite co-parenting being rather rocky — largely due to the fact that Wallen and Smith are broken up, and the former is a world-renowned country star — he continued in the same interview, “The most important thing is he’s in our life now. He’s happy. He’s healthy. He’s incredible.”

Fans can see all of the updates regarding Indigo Wilder by following his official Instagram account, which is seemingly run by Smith.