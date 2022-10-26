Fans of The Great British Bake Off come to truly love many of the contestants on there. The British baking competition show is known for its wholesome and unproblematic vibes as some of the loveliest people in the country all compete while sharing their love of baking. One such character from the last season was Jürgen Krauss, who also has another talent which he put to use upon meeting with the band Japanese Breakfast.

In one of the more wholesome tweets that exist on Twitter, the band shared images of Jürgen playing trombone with them in London. Of course, he didn’t simply just play with the band, but brought along some of his bakes with him, treating them to his matcha white chocolate shortbread. Members of the band honored the GBBO baker with t-shirts bearing his likeness and the words “be sweet” emblazoned on them.

Jürgen from Great British Bake Off played trombone w us in London 😭 he also made us matcha white chocolate shortbread!!!! pic.twitter.com/pGPK81tISJ — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) October 25, 2022

The alternative pop band is headed by Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner and they have seen their fair share of success since their founding in 2013. The band’s 2021 track “Jubilee” saw them receive two nominations at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, one for Best New Artist and one for Best Alternative Music Album. They are currently on tour with the recent album which is why they were able to meet Krauss in London.

Krauss was a contestant in the last season and won the hearts of many with his kind actions and dedication to his bakes. He, unfortunately, lost out in the semi-finals in a decision that shocked many, having won three Star Baker awards in his time in the tent. As with most contestants who do reasonably well on the show, Krauss has amassed a large following and still proudly bakes, appearing as a guest on multiple shows. He also continues, as seen above, his passion for the trombone.