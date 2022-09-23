Fans are speculating what Grimes had done to her face after the singer shares post-op selfie

Grimes caught the attention of fans last month when the father of Elon Musk’s youngest children crowdsourced a very unusual request for plastic surgeon recommendations on Twitter. And after sharing a post-operation photo a month later, fans are trying to figure out what work the 34-year-old had done.

“Two years ago I made an appointment with a great plastic surgeon, thought I might want to change things up by my mid 30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what I should do,” Grimes, who was born Claire Elise Boucher, tweeted on August 15. “Any face mods y’all think would look good on me?” In parenthesis, she added that elf ears weren’t an option, but a separate quest — like that’s the most normal and reasonable thing in the entire world.

Then, on Sept. 17, she gave fans up update with her head bandaged up and tape across her forehead, seemingly suggesting that she went with the “separate quest” of elf ears, regardless. “I did smthn crazy!” she tweeted.

Other than her lips, which obviously have had fillers, it was not immediately clear what work Grimes had done. And now, a week later, Grimes has shared another post-op photo without the bandages, but it’s still not apparent.

“R selfies obsolete yet?” she tweeted, sharing another photo of herself with oversized lips and her silver-lavender hair braided into pigtails. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week. Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

It’s possible that she’s gotten cheek fillers, as there does appear to be what looks like a surgery scar on her right cheek. It’s the opinion of this author that she probably got her ears pinned back, a procedure known as otoplasty — which perhaps might be a first step into her quest for elf ears.

But of course, that’s all just speculation, as her fans likewise went into serious detective mode trying to figure out what’s different.

“What was the surgery that you’ve mentioned here we wanna knowww,” asked one Twitter user, while another suggested: “You can see where the injections were to her lips but I def thought there were gonna be elf ears under the head wrap too and you def don’t need to be in a hospital gown for fillers lol so I’m wondering the same.”

Others expressed concern about Grimes’s rapidly transforming appearance. “Post-billionaire body dysmorphia phase in full swing!” tweeted another user. “Don’t slice off too much of yourself, you are fine just as you are.” Others floated that she was “serving allergic reaction” and needs an epi-pen or that she no longer looks like herself.

In either case, try as fans might, it seems unlikely that Grimes will be dissuaded from getting a face tattoo or elf ears, so everyone may as well get used to the idea now — for better or worse. (But almost certainly worse.)