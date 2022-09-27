Gwyneth Paltrow turns 50 today, on Sept. 27, so to mark the half-century milestone, our relatable queen posed for a completely nude. For the photoshoot for her lifestyle brand Goop, covered head to toe in gold powder. The photos, which were taken by claimed fashion photographer Andrew Yee, are described as “Goldfinger meets 2022.”

“All I know is that they’re painting me gold, and that I have to be naked,” Paltrow said, upon arriving at the studio a few weeks back. “I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

She also shared one of the photos to Instagram, captioned simply by the number “50” aptly sandwiched between two gold stars.

Though the Goop post accompanying the photoshoot is essentially just a glorified advertisement for the various products sold on the website, Paltrow did share a lengthy blog post last week musing about “approaching 50,” along with a photo of herself wearing a bikini. In it, she writes how she’s made peace with turning the big 5-0.

“My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless. A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines. The sun has left her celestial fingerprints all over me, as if she soaked a brush in dark-taupe watercolor, flecking it over my skin. And while I do what I can to strive for good health and longevity, to stave off weakening muscles and receding bone, I have a mantra I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept. I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity.”

To be completely fair, Paltrow still looks better at 50 than most women…who don’t have the leisure of following such a regimented diet and wellness lifestyle—or the means to paint themselves gold to mark the occasion. We hope she at least treats herself to some wine and carbs today.