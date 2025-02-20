Hailee Steinfeld goes platinum and topless in new high-fashion magazine spread

Hailee Steinfeld is having a moment, and it’s to the benefit of us all. The 28-year-old is an MCU up-and-comer, she’s fresh off staring in the incredible second season of Netflix’s Arcane, and between 2025’s Sinners and Beyond the Spider-Verse, her schedule’s nice and packed.

Which provides us mere mortals with ample opportunity to appreciate the impeccable stylings of one of Hollywood’s most-watched young stars. She’s only 28, buts its already been nearly a decade and a half since she got her big break in True Grit, and those years have been chock-full of back-breaking labor from the young actress. Nearly 30 film appearances and more incoming, Steinfeld has blossomed into among America’s most captivating stars, and her latest photoshoot proves it.

Steinfeld was invited to join photographer Myrthe Giesbers for an eye-catching photoshoot, the results of which are plastered over the February 2025 cover for celebrity fashion magazine Who What Wear. Several snapshots from the high fashion photoshoot were shared to social media by Pop Crave on Feb. 19, and quickly ramped Steinfeld thirst up to 1000.

In the first of the images shared to X, Steinfeld is flawlessly posed against a plain grey background, sporting nearly floor-length brunette locks. The patterned brown and beige jacket that covers the majority of her body poses a striking figure of its own, particularly with its still-outstretched arms balanced against Steinfeld’s classic high fashion pose.

Hailee Steinfeld graces the cover of Who What Wear.



📸: Myrthe Giesbers pic.twitter.com/gj9Efohnhd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2025

But its the second set of images that really set the internet alight, after Steinfeld ditched the seemingly starchy jacket for a far less fabric-heavy second offering. Fans got two photos for the price of one in the second post, which features two nearly identical images of the Marvel Zombies star, both sporting the same elegant curtain of hair.

On the right, we have Steinfeld sporting her typical hair color — a rich brown — which is flawlessly draped over her chest in place of a traditional top. Trailing down the middle of her chest are a trio of sparking ornaments, which reach nearly down to the sleek black and white skirt below.

Its the image on the left that garnered the most reaction from fans, however, displaying as it does a platinum blonde Steinfeld faultlessly posed in the same shirt-less stylings. Hair falling all the way out of the frame, Steinfeld is stylishly posed in the same black and white skirt, but that blonde levels up the fashion to Everest heights.

Hailee Steinfeld photographed by Myrthe Giesbers for Who What Wear. pic.twitter.com/8NLOnK3HSW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2025

In the comment section below Pop Crave’s tweets, people gushed over the “minimalist” look Steinfeld is rocking, and praised both the photographer and Steinfeld’s “effortless elegance.”

The balance of color — or lack thereof — earned consistent praise as well, and Steinfeld’s simplistic but effective posing even tricked a few people into thinking the same photo had simply been edited. But take a good look at the angle of her jaw, the placement of that hand, and the drape of her hair, and you’ll realize the two photos are, in fact, quite different.

Steinfeld’s perfection is so flawless, across the photoshoot, that quite a few people assumed the images were AI created. That impeccable skin and effortless posing seems to transcended the capabilities of the average human, elevating both Steinfeld and Giesbers to angelic heights.

