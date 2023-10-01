What is Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth in 2023?

Actor and singer-songwriter Hailee Steinfeld’s rise to fame wasn’t gradual but happened in quite a short burst. For those who don’t remember, the impressive performer made history in the Coen Brother’s True Grit and became one of the youngest actors to be nominated for an Academy Award. At only 14 years old at the time, Steinfeld put on a dominating performance as Mattie Ross – a young girl who enlists the help of U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Daniels) to track down her father’s killer.

If her feature film debut didn’t set the tone for what would be just the start of an impressive career, who knows what does? Her star only rose from there with roles in Bumblebee, The Edge of Seventeen, and the Pitch Perfect franchise. Not to mention her continuing career as a musician. But what really puts actors on the map in the eyes of pop culture these days are roles in the MCU.

Arguably perfect casting as archer Kate Bishop, Steinfeld starred in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye. After Clint (Jeremy Renner) effectively hangs up his bow for good, the fast-talking archery prodigy pulls him back into the world of crime-fighting. After only 6 episodes, Steinfeld is “chomping at the bit” to reprise the role in Young Avengers, a possibility heavily hinted at by certain plot points. Now that the Hawkeye actor has been officially inducted into the MCU tier of celebrity, many may be wondering if her net worth has followed suit.

How much is Hailee Steinfeld worth?

Photo via Disney+/Marvel Studios

After over a decade in the entertainment industry, Steinfeld has amassed a tidy sum. According to celebritynetworth.com, the actor currently holds an estimated value of $12 million. If she continues in this fashion, this amount is sure to go up.

When she is not hanging onto hopes for Young Avengers, she is also leading her own television series. Aptly named Dickinson, AppleTV+’s fictionalized biography of poet Emily Dickinson’s life was a hit for its tongue-in-cheek humor. Recently — in her personal life — Steinfeld has had rumored ties to NFL player Josh Allen. She has been pictured with the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and even more telling, posed for a picture with the athlete’s mother in a viral photo.

The jury is still out if this couple is official, but with this news and news of Taylor Swift pairing up with Travis Kelce of Kansas City Chiefs fame, it seems that many artists are looking to the athletic dating pool for partners.