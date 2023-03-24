Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for coming to her defense after she received death threats

It appears that the ongoing feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber has officially come to an end, at least for now.

This event occurred on March 24, moments after the model released a statement about the alleged death threats and negative remarks she had received on her social media platforms from Selena’s fanbase, also known as Selenators. Coincidentally earlier that day, Selena took to her Instagram story to urge her fans to stop harassing Hailey because this isn’t what she “stands for.”

The drama surrounding Selena and Hailey’s beef stemmed from the timeline of when the Rhode CEO got into a relationship with Justin Bieber. As previously reported, Selena and Justin were in an on-and-off relationship for almost a decade before the pair eventually split for the last time in May 2018. A few months later, Justin got engaged to Hailey, whom he had also dated in the past. By September of that same year, the couple would tie the knot.

Since their marriage, Hailey claimed that she has been getting bullied online for her relationship with Justin, which allegedly worsened over time as the feud with Selena reignited this year until the Only Murders in the Building star put an end to it with her post and later following the 26-year-old on Instagram.

Following Selena’s actions, Hailey publicly thanked the star for speaking out about the situation and gave her followers insight into what has been occurring in her life as the feud intensified online. In an Instagram post, Hailey revealed that she and Selena were allegedly in constant communication for a “few weeks” trying to figure out how to address the “ongoing narrative” about their beef. She said,

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.”

Later in the upload, Hailey shared that every party involved, including herself, has received so much hate. She added that this drama has caused “extreme division” on social media, which she described as a place to connect with others and “build community.”

Screengrab via Instagram

Towards the end of the Instagram post, Hailey would seemingly address the TikTok video and past comments about Selena’s weight gain, allegedly reigniting her feud with the “Lose You to Love Me” vocalist. She explained that because of the misunderstanding, she has to be more thoughtful about what she posts online because it “can be taken out of context.” Hailey wrote while asking others to be more emphatic and compassionate toward one another,

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.

As Hailey’s comments circulated online, many cheered on Twitter about the feud with Selena Gomez officially ending.

One individual expressed that they were glad that the “most uninteresting beef” was over.

This was the most uninteresting “beef” ever, glad it’s over pic.twitter.com/B2CkSVu0iR — Danny (@thiswasmetrying) March 24, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user claimed it was time for everyone to move on.

Time to move on yall pic.twitter.com/x2HSUNRbQq — Abhay⸆⸉ 🌪️ (@abhay_bySGftTS) March 24, 2023

A third person hoped that the feud between both parties because it was exhausting to see it play out online.

hailey bieber apologized (kinda). hope we can move on from this drama because i’m tired pic.twitter.com/htFFQ9r7Gy — fran (@SELSREP) March 24, 2023

A social media user shared a past snapshot of Hailey and Selena hugging and their remarks as they raved about the drama coming to an end.

At this time, no other information has been released to the general public.