‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72

Harry Potter fans will be in mourning today, as news has just broken that Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72.

Coltrane was known to an entire generation of Wizarding World fans as the gigantic and kindly groundskeeper of Hogwarts, though he was also famed in the United Kingdom for his television work in detective show Cracker, his comedy work in films like Nuns on the Run, his role as Valentin Zukovsky in the James Bond movies GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough, and the classic TV comedies The Young Ones, Blackadder, and The Comic Book Presents.

The news was confirmed by Coltrane’s agent, who released a statement saying:

“Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid… a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.”

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid

We can expect an outpouring of grief from Harry Potter fans, as Hagrid was one of the most beloved characters in the franchise and was central to the story ever since the opening scenes of 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan, taking the stage name “Coltrane” from iconic jazz saxophonist John Coltrane. After a much-praised career on stage in the 1970s, he made the transition to the big screen in the early 1980s with bit parts in Flash Gordon, Death Watch, and Krull. Having shown his talents, he went on to a garlanded career, picking up three BAFTAs for his work on Cracker, two BAFTA nominations for playing Hagrid, and winning multiple awards for the gripping 2016 TV series National Treasure.

No cause of death has yet been revealed, but we will deliver more on this breaking story as we hear it.