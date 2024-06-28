‘Harry Potter’ alum predicts J.K. Rowling will eventually scuttle away like a cockroach, and as sure as the sun rises, she loses it

J.K. Rowling was once a very beloved and revered author for giving everyone the magical world of Harry Potter. Sadly, she has fallen from grace after her repeated disparaging remarks about the transgender community over the years. Several Harry Potter stars have publicly disagreed with the yacht-wielding billionaire over the years, and she’s now in a feud with yet another actor.

Rowling has made her stance on transgender rights known years ago with several essays, public comments, and tweets. She disagreed with many famous people, even Harry Potter actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Of course, the incendiary debate has included some former Harry Potter stars choosing to side with her, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and the late Robbie Coltrane.

The disagreements continue as David Tennant, who played Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, publicly slammed Rowling and other TERF’s views, attacking them with… common sense, actually.

David Tennant wants every TERF to shut up, including J.K. Rowling

David Tennant proved he is the king we all thought he was during an appearance at the British LGBT Awards. The Good Omens actor was recognized at the event as a “celebrity ally” and, in his acceptance speech, he told British equalities minister Kemi Badenoch to “shut up” after disagreeing with her views that would ban trans women from entering women’s toilets and sports teams.

“Until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist anymore – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honored to receive this [award].”

common sense and normality, thank you 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qUuO3pRiat — l o r 🪶 (@DrTennant10) June 26, 2024

On the red carpet of the same event, Tennant called transgender critics “a tiny bunch of little whinging f***ers who are on the wrong side of history, and they’ll all go away soon.”

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with Rowling, who lost it at his absolutely normal comments. Aside from calling actors like Tennant the “Gender Taliban,” the author expanded her comments to address Tennant’s “wrong side of history” quote.

This man is talking about rape survivors who want female-only care, the nurses currently suing their health trust for making them change in front of a man, girls and women losing sporting opportunities to males and female prisoners incarcerated with convicted sex offenders. pic.twitter.com/6C7yNC4TCt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 28, 2024

“This man is talking about rape survivors who want female-only care, the nurses currently suing their health trust for making them change in front of a man, girls and women losing sporting opportunities to males and female prisoners incarcerated with convicted sex offenders.”

Rowling added in a comment, “For a man who’s supposedly a model of compassion and tolerance, he sure does want a lot of people to cease to exist.”

Rowling has been sharing her views online for years, so a simple disagreement with a Harry Potter actor like Tennant won’t change her mind, unfortunately. She’s been unequivocally clear in her belief that trans women aren’t women and has dedicated the majority of her free time pushing that belief onto as many people as possible, regardless of its merit.

However, we love to see actors like David Tennant be the brave and public allies the LGBTQ+ community — and the world, really — deserves.

