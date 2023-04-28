Harry Styles had some touching words for James Corden during the late-night host’s final episode

The Late Late Show with James Corden aired its final episode on April 27, which means that, naturally, emotions were high for viewers, the host, and guests alike. Unsurprisingly, Harry Styles was one such guest, and during a heartfelt moment, the singer decided to convey his appreciation for James Corden.

Having been very good friends with Corden for years, and watched the host’s career develop up close, Styles couldn’t help but express his feelings regarding Corden’s departure from late-night TV. The singer looked back on his friend’s past, remembering everything he accomplished in the eight years since The Late Late Show began airing.

“Can I just say that, as a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you and of everything you’ve done? I remember when you decided to take doing the show and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me.”

Styles then went on to approach the subject from an even more personal perspective, sharing how happy he is that Corden will now likely be spending more time in the U.K., his home country.

“And on a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always as a friends, and I’m selfishly very excited that you’re coming home. But I’m so happy for you and I’m really really proud of you. And I love you.”

While the last episode of The Late Late Show had some understandably touching moments, there was also space for laughs, in typical James Corden fashion. The end of this era of late-night content will surely be missed by fans of the show, but hopefully, this won’t be the last we hear about its host.