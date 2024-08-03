Has DJ Randall’s cause of death been revealed?

Randall McNeil, known professionally as DJ Randall, was a pioneering figure in the drum and bass scene whose influence stretched back to the early days of jungle and breakbeat hardcore. Sadly, he passed away on July 31, 2024.

DJ Randall’s journey in electronic music began in 1987 when he first encountered acid house at the Notting Hill Carnival. From that moment, he became an integral part of the UK’s underground electronic music evolution. His unique style and innovative approach to mixing helped shape the sound of jungle and drum and bass as we know it today.

Throughout his career, Randall made significant contributions to the scene. He was a regular on pirate radio stations like Rave FM and Rinse FM, co-founded the influential Mac2 Recordings label, and was a fixture at legendary venues such as The Blue Note Club. His impact on the genre was so profound that many considered him the “Godfather of Breakbeat.” He was often cited as a major influence by other prominent DJs, including Andy C.

DJ Randall’s untimely passing

Despite the confirmation of DJ Randall’s passing by his representatives, the cause of his death remains undisclosed. What makes the situation even more perplexing is that Randall was not known to be suffering from any serious illnesses prior to his death.

Randall was active and performing right up until his final days. He was seen participating in an Outlook Origins boat party just days before his passing and had been scheduled to perform at a Drum and Bass Classics event on Aug. 24.

While the exact circumstances of DJ Randall’s passing remain unclear, what is certain is the indelible mark he has left on electronic music. His music and influence will, undoubtedly, continue to resonate through the drum and bass scene for years to come, ensuring that his legacy lives on long after his untimely departure.

