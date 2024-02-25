Has Emily Blunt ever won a SAG Award?

The whole Oppenheimer gang — or as they call themselves, the “Oppenhomies” — came together on Feb. 24, 2024, to celebrate Chris Nolan’s highly acclaimed biopic during the SAG Awards, and at one point during, I think everyone watching the show had the same question on their minds: “Has Emily Blunt ever won a SAG? Because she definitely should!”

Recommended Videos

You wouldn’t have to think hard to recall Emily Blunt’s roles that deserve more recognition. The British actress has racked up quite a portfolio in nearly two decades of acting gigs, even barring her greatest performances in flicks like The Devil Wears Prada, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, and A Quiet Place. In fact, even her latest performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, received a SAG nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role, coming on the heels of two other major nominations in the same category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards and the recently held Golden Globes.

Now, in case you were wondering if she’s also won any of those SAG nominations over the years, we’ve got a definitive answer for you.

Is Emily Blunt a SAG Award winner?

Photo via Paramount Pictures

While Blunt didn’t end up bagging the trophy for Supporting Actress during the SAG Awards 2024, she’s has nabbed a total of 5 nominations for her roles in The Girl on the Train, Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, The English, and, of course, Oppenheimer. There’s also a sixth nomination and a win thanks to Oppenheimer, but that belongs to the ensemble, and not Blunt exclusively.

So, strictly speaking, Blunt has only won once in the Supporting Actress category for A Quiet Place, but taking the new Oppenheimer trophy into account will add another to that number.

Blunt is slated to appear opposite Ryan Gosling in 2024’s The Fall Guy, so there’s every possibility for her list of commendations to grow bigger soon.