Has Kate Middleton donated her hair in the past, and will she do so again?

Kate Middleton has always been a supporter of numerous great causes and she’s certainly shown her charitable side since joining the royal family.

Recommended Videos

A lot of Kate’s royal duties involve working with non-profit organizations working in mental health, wildlife conservation and addiction and more. She and her husband, Prince William also set up the Royal Foundation charity and their mission is to “address society’s greatest challenges.” So a lot of Kate’s time is dedicated to helping good causes.

Has Kate Middleton ever donated her hair?

Considering how dedicated she is to charitable causes, it’s no surprise to hear that Kate has donated her hair before. According to an article from People the Princess reportedly donated seven inches of her hair anonymously to the Little Princess Trust sometime around 2017. The charity provides free wigs mostly to children, but also to anyone under the age of 24. Although it hasn’t been confirmed exactly when Kate decided to donate her hair, she debuted a shorter hairstyle in July 2017, so in all likelihood that was when she made the choice.

A spokesperson for the charity praised Kate for her thoughtful gesture, “It’s a really lovely thought and it’s fantastic for raising awareness, plus it’s gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!”

Will Kate Middleton donate her hair again?

Considering the recent news regarding her cancer diagnosis, it seems very unlikely that the princess will be making another donation. Last month, when Kate revealed her diagnosis, she also confirmed that she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat the illness. Although not all chemo treatments cause hair loss, it makes sense for Kate to focus on herself and her family while battling the disease.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more