Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Grange Pavilion as they celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush, the Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting members of the Windrush generation in Cardiff. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities

Has Kate Middleton donated her hair in the past, and will she do so again?

The Princess of Wales has made plenty of charitable gestures in the past, but does this include her hair?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 06:18 am

Kate Middleton has always been a supporter of numerous great causes and she’s certainly shown her charitable side since joining the royal family.

Recommended Videos

A lot of Kate’s royal duties involve working with non-profit organizations working in mental health, wildlife conservation and addiction and more. She and her husband, Prince William also set up the Royal Foundation charity and their mission is to “address society’s greatest challenges.” So a lot of Kate’s time is dedicated to helping good causes. 

Has Kate Middleton ever donated her hair?

Considering how dedicated she is to charitable causes, it’s no surprise to hear that Kate has donated her hair before. According to an article from People the Princess reportedly donated seven inches of her hair anonymously to the Little Princess Trust sometime around 2017. The charity provides free wigs mostly to children, but also to anyone under the age of 24. Although it hasn’t been confirmed exactly when Kate decided to donate her hair, she debuted a shorter hairstyle in July 2017, so in all likelihood that was when she made the choice.

A spokesperson for the charity praised Kate for her thoughtful gesture, “It’s a really lovely thought and it’s fantastic for raising awareness, plus it’s gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!”

Will Kate Middleton donate her hair again?

Considering the recent news regarding her cancer diagnosis, it seems very unlikely that the princess will be making another donation. Last month, when Kate revealed her diagnosis, she also confirmed that she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat the illness. Although not all chemo treatments cause hair loss, it makes sense for Kate to focus on herself and her family while battling the disease.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why are Broadway actors suddenly getting attacked in Manhattan and are NYC police doing anything about it?
Broadway theatres in Times Square New York city
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why are Broadway actors suddenly getting attacked in Manhattan and are NYC police doing anything about it?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jojo Siwa?
Jojo Siwa
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Jojo Siwa?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle actively dislike each other?
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the Ladies Singles Final between Simona Halep of Romania and Serena Williams of the United States on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 13, 2019 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle actively dislike each other?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Zendaya in Challengers
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why are Broadway actors suddenly getting attacked in Manhattan and are NYC police doing anything about it?
Broadway theatres in Times Square New York city
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why are Broadway actors suddenly getting attacked in Manhattan and are NYC police doing anything about it?
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo Apr 10, 2024
Read Article What happened to Jojo Siwa?
Jojo Siwa
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Jojo Siwa?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle actively dislike each other?
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the Ladies Singles Final between Simona Halep of Romania and Serena Williams of the United States on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 13, 2019 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle actively dislike each other?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Unprotected’: Jimmy Kimmel likens Donald Trump’s solar eclipse idiocy to his bedroom antics
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Zendaya in Challengers
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Why was Zendaya scared of her ‘Challengers’ character, Tashi Duncan?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 9, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.