Is Kate Middleton undergoing chemotherapy?

Since January 2024, Kate Middleton has been the source of speculation. Reports indicated that she had undergone routine abdominal surgery, but the waters soon became murky with speculation.

It wasn’t hard to notice that the Duchess of Cambridge had not been making any public appearances. While her husband, Prince William, was seen out and about, the Princess was less visible. As the months went on, the world started to get concerned. To assuage the public’s concerns, Kensington Palace released a photograph on the U.K.’s Mother’s Day. However, outlets quickly noted that the picture of Princess Catherine with her children had been manipulated. Though she took responsibility for editing the photo herself, the public remained unconvinced. Coupled with rumors that Prince William had been engaging in an extramarital affair with close friend Lady Rose Hanbury, many people wanted answers.

On March 22, they got them. In a public statement, Kate Middleton revealed why she had been quiet for so long.

Is Kate Middleton receiving treatment for cancer?

For many months, the public had been theorizing whether Kate Middleton had cancer or not. Unfortunately, that has been revealed to be the case. The Princess of Wales made a public statement on video that while she had been recovering from her abdominal surgery, doctors had discovered health concerns.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The mystery of why the Princess had removed herself from public life has now been verified. She needed time to heal from surgery as well as start her treatment. Kate Middleton also added she needed time with her family. Her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, are all ages 10 and under, and it was important to explain to them that their mother was going through treatment for a health issue. The Duchess added that she told her children she would be fine.

This news comes after many of the vast conspiracy theories that had been following the Princess for months. Many were wondering if her diagnosis had anything to do with King Charles III, who was confirmed to also have a cancer diagnosis some months ago. The public alternatively wondered if the Princess had stepped away from public life due to a possible divorce, considering many were taking rumors of Prince William’s alleged infidelity to heart. This gossip seems to be very far from the case.

Kate Middleton states in the video that Prince William has been a constant figure of support as they work through her health issues. The royal has not confirmed what form of cancer she has but states that others with cancer remain in her thoughts.