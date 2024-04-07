Has King Charles really sold his royal family house to the Ukrainian President?

It was hard to imagine anything even touching the chaotic bubble that has been the Royal Family’s health woes and the conspiracy theories it continues to spark. But the unthinkable happened when news of King Charles selling his countryside house, Highgrove House, to the Ukrainian president made headlines.

Sounds suspiciously made up, doesn’t it? Well, because it is.

It all started with a fake news outlet, named The London Crier, claiming that the mansion had been bought by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for £20m. Its source? A dubious video starring a “real estate agent” called Sam Murphy making the said claim, though its YouTube channel was created mere weeks ago, just like the British outlet mentioned above, which came into existence a week before it published the false news, as per DNS records.

But many outlets around the globe unable to see the deception, shared the news while it spread on social media. The deceptive article in question presented an “interview” with Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold and claimed that he had confirmed the sale of the mansion, which supposedly took place on Feb. 29, 2024, after the staff working at the King’s family home were fired.

As the news spread like wildfire, Mr. Harrold (a royal commentator now) had to come forward to make a public statement to refute the made-up claim. His spokeswoman has shared with The Times (via The Independent) that no such interview ever happened and “this story is completely false and Grant has made no comment on this.”

The Ukrainian media has addressed the issue, which is just another attempt under the Russian disinformation spree to attack the British Royal Family.

“This is a fake. There is no information in the British media about Zelensky’s purchase of the mansion, and there are no official statements on the matter.”

The Royal Family has yet to address the unnecessary drama they have been roped in, but don’t hold your breath as they already have a long list of real problems that they are actively dealing with.