Has Tom Brady ever had plastic surgery?

Tom Brady has won more than a few Super Bowls over his 23-year career — seven, to be exact — and even though he isn’t on the field anymore, he’s still on everyone’s minds. Besides being in awe of the $740,000 wrist watch he wore during his Fox Sports Super Bowl 2025 commentary, people are talking about something else: his face.

Recommended Videos

Of course, Brady is handsome, no doubt about it, and all the Netflix roasts in the world won’t change that. He spends most of his time on camera, with his face front and center, and, as is customary for those in the public eye, the authenticity of his physical features has become a hot button topic. So, is it true that the football legend has had cosmetic procedures?

What happened to Tom Brady’s face? Is it plastic surgery?

As soon as fans saw Brady at the 2025 Super Bowl, they thought his face looked different and much thinner. While there have been rumors about Brady getting plastic surgery for several years now, he has never commented on the legitimacy of them.

According to Hello! Magazine, it’s possible Brady’s face looks different because he lost weight. In a 2023 episode of the podcast Let’s Go, he said, “I’m down about 10 lbs., but I’m actually very fit right now. I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing, so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health.”

People had started asking questions about Brady’s face before the 2025 Super Bowl (as well as questions about his sports announcer career). According to Dr. Brandon Richland, Brady’s forehead and eyes look different, which could suggest Botox. His cheeks seem more full and his jawline also looks more prominent. As Dr. Richland pointed out, some stars feel they have to appear young forever, which leads to treatments like Botox. Longevita.com also notes that people have wondered if Brady got veneers and a hair transplant.

There has been so much chatter about Brady’s face that Nikki Glazer was even going to include a joke about it in her Netflix roast. According to Variety, she cut the joke from the roast but shared what she planned on saying during The Howard Stern Show: “Tom, I love your work — that you’ve done on your face. Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved.” Ouch!

Some might say it makes sense that Brady’s ten-pound weight loss changed his face and made it look the way it does. Some might argue his cheeks could only look like that from cosmetic procedures. But Brady has never said he got plastic surgery, and we have to take him at his word.

At the very least, it makes sense that even though wild training days are no longer part of his life, the athlete would still be committed to living a healthy lifestyle. In an interview with People, he said, “I don’t think it’s a diet. I think it’s just a lifestyle, and I don’t think it’s super regimented.” He added that when he indulges in ice cream, it’s “good ice cream” instead of “some s—y 7-Eleven ice cream” (sorry, 7-Eleven). He also eats according to his TB12 Method, and even wrote a book about it, which was published in 2017. His diet is 20% foods from animals and 80% plant foods and he doesn’t eat fried food or processed food. Okay, forget rumors about his face… Does Brady really not eat French fries?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy