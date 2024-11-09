‘He can do whatever he wants with her’: Lamar Odom satisfies his kink by ordering Khloe Kardashian-inspired custom doll

Lamar Odom, who is supposedly no longer a sex addict, just splurged on an adult toy designed to remind him extensively of his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian. Talk about creepy.

On Thursday, TMZ learned that the former NBA player had ordered a custom sex doll from luxury sex doll maker RealDoll in Los Angeles as a birthday gift to himself — he turned 45 on Nov. 6. He reportedly made some requests for his new adult toy, asking the makers to design it in a way that it would have “voluptuous curves” and a face pretty similar to Khloé’s.

There is no information if the custom doll ended up looking like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress. However, it’s very likely for the manufacturer to pull out all the stops to make Lamar happy. After all, the custom dolls produced by RealDoll do not come cheap, selling for around $8K to $20K each. Lamar reportedly got a discount, likely because this is giving the company free publicity.

Before ordering his very own Khloé doll, the former Los Angeles Clippers player took the time to visit RealDoll in Las Vegas to tour its facility and check out the dolls on display. A video shared on X shows Odom being impressed by what he was seeing. “She’s shaped like a woman, I can see her thighs.”

Who said Lamar Odom is too old to play with dolls … 'cause he just ordered his own custom sex doll — and, he wants it to look like his ex Khloe Kardashian! 😖 Full article in bio! pic.twitter.com/DqNOIjmkE4 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2024

Shortly after the visit, Odom made up his mind and put on an order for the adult doll that he would like to own. His manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that the ex-athlete meticulously chose the lady bits he wanted as he wanted it to really emulate Khloé.

As for why he’s chosen his ex-wife to be the inspiration for his new sex toy, Odom’s rep casually confirmed that it’s his way of fulfilling his fantasies because now “he can do whatever he wants with her sexually.” Not sure how Kris Jenner’s daughter feels about this, especially since Lamar himself admitted in May 2021 that he was no longer on speaking terms with her.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” Lamar told SiriusXM’s Radio Andy host Andy Cohen at the time when asked if they were still in touch after he almost OD’d on drugs in a Vegas brothel back in 2015.

Khloé and Lamar had a whirlwind romance, as documented in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s former reality show. They got engaged after dating for about a month in 2009 and tied the knot that same year. The rash decision paid off as the then-couple quickly got their spinoff show, Khloé & Lamar, which ran for two seasons between 2011 and 2012.

According to Page Six, their marriage went downhill because Lamar was unfaithful to the Good American co-founder. Plus, Khloé might have had a hard time keeping up with the self-proclaimed sex addict. In his memoir, “Darkness to Light,” he confessed that “sex was a trigger for me to do drugs… [to] double up on [that] good feeling.”

Odom was only able to overcome his addiction to both sex and drugs after seeking professional help. But by then, it was already too late for him to win back Khloé. In an interview with People, ahead of his memoir’s release in 2019, he admitted that he regretted the life he lived that led to their divorce and how “it still bothers me to this day.”

But as Odom said, one has to learn to live with their regret… or get a sex doll for company. Your choice.

