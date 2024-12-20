Donald Trump’s life is a surreal blend of billionaire antics and reality TV drama. Hanging out with his richest pal, Elon Musk, to throwing verbal punches at world leaders and countries , and strutting around his personal paradise of Mar-a-Lago with a new mullet cut.

If you squint hard enough, it almost looks like a guy in his golden years trying to impress his grandkids. Except this isn’t just anyone, it’s Trump. And this isn’t retirement; it’s a warm-up act for his return to the big stage. Sure, Elon Musk might’ve threatened to shut the government down, but it’s the sort of high-octane drama Trump has been soaking in lately that has people reminiscing about the version of him we knew before politics.

The media mogul/diva we once knew

His true calling https://t.co/29vNzoEo7Q — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) December 18, 2024

For those who remember Trump’s pre-politics, this is classic behavior. Before he was the 45th president, Trump dominated the media with his reality TV smash The Apprentice, his cameos in movies like Home Alone 2, and his larger-than-life personality on talk shows. His guest spots on Saturday Night Live and even his stints with Wendy Williams were pure entertainment gold, complete with campy theatrics and meme-worthy soundbites. As one X user wrote, “he was having so much fun.“

Trump making fun of himself on SNL. pic.twitter.com/czty3MpRg4 — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) December 17, 2024

Trump’s larger-than-life persona, flair for dramatics, and his ability to turn even the smallest interaction into a spectacle felt authentic once upon a time. It’s a similar energy he’s brought to politics, but only now, it’s wrapped in the gravity of the presidency. In fact, some argue it’s this knack for showmanship that won him the Oval Office. Others think it’s the very thing that makes him unsuited for it. Either way, there’s no denying that Trump seems most at ease when he’s entertaining, whether on-screen or at a rally. Maybe, just maybe, he’d be better off trading the White House briefing room for a soundstage.

A second act, or final curtain call?

Donald Trump reveals his new haircut 👀💈 pic.twitter.com/b6ChsY4DhY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 18, 2024

As the only other President to win a non-consecutive term, the first being Grover Cleveland, Trump now has the rare chance to learn from his first go-around and rebuild with a clean slate. New team, new promises, new energy, right? Except, well, this is Trump we’re talking about.

The reality is that this holiday from reality won’t last forever. The promises he made on the campaign trail, taming inflation, creating unprecedented prosperity, and solving the border crisis, aren’t going to fulfill themselves. And with a war raging in the Middle East, ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, and a divided nation at home, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

We’re officially just days away from the next Presidential term, and somehow, the whirlwind you’d expect from a Trump presidency is already in full force, even though he hasn’t been inaugurated yet. It’s almost as if the man is setting the stage for a show, and honestly, hasn’t that been his M.O. all along?

If Trump doesn’t deliver, his approval ratings could plummet faster than they did during his first term. Sure, some people will always be drawn to his personality, laughing along at his unpredictable antics. But hubris has a way of catching up with even the most charismatic leaders. So, for every supporter cheering him on, there’s someone else watching closely, praying he doesn’t let it all fall apart.

