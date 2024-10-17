‘He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton’: Dave Bautista pulls no punches as he methodically sizes up ‘tough guy’ Trump

In the weeks leading up to this year’s profoundly important election, Dave Bautista has yet to mince words on his feelings about Donald Trump. And after the release of a fresh-faced video guaranteed to have you cackling, it’s clear Bautista won’t be changing his mind anytime soon.

Recommended Videos

As the ever-growing political feud between Trump and VP Kamala Harris continues to gain traction and set the world ablaze with a variety of different opinions, the former WWE superstar has set his sights on Diaper Don. Now, Bautista flexing his muscles is certainly not unheard of — and if you’re a wrestling fan, I don’t need to explain why — but there’s something unreservedly satisfying about Drax methodically sizing up Trump under a month before the 2024 presidential election.

Enter the aforementioned video, which perfectly showcases Bautista in his element — tossing jabs and unapologetically talking his fair share of smack about the former president. The best part of it all? He absolutely pulls no punches as he verbally decimates Trump faster than the Orange Thanos Variant does to himself at his own weirdly obsessive rallies.

“Fellas, we gotta talk,” the 55-year-old states as he shifts his attention directly towards the camera. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not.” The video only grows in satisfaction from there, with the MCU star immediately removing his gloves as he prepares to give Trump a few knockout blows of his own. “He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft.”

As you might imagine, the comedy writer who penned those lines was more than thrilled with Bautista’s razor-sharp delivery.

I wrote this cause it’s what I always wanted to say about Trump pretending to be a tough guy. But we got the amazing @DaveBautista to say it SO much better. Thanks Dave. #TrumpIsAWeakLittleBabyBitch pic.twitter.com/Mo4ZMpOPVH — Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) October 17, 2024

Continuing his political takedown, the wrestler-turned actor criticized Trump’s “gut” and insisted it looks “like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.” Oh, and that “little dance” Trump endlessly performs during his stage events and rallies? Yep, Bautista brilliantly attacked that too, all while reminding us that Trump is “moody,” he “cheats at golf,” and that he “throws tantrums” like a young child.

While some high-profile celebrities would prefer to duck their heads down and purposefully stay out of the political spotlight, Bautista is taking several shots below the belt and sticking it to the same orange-tanned bully who has continuously intimated others based on their looks. After all, intentionally mispronouncing Harris’ name and disrespecting the VP’s heritage is first-class behavior in Trump’s wheelhouse, but the minute the tide shifts and he’s criticized for his appearance? Well, that’s just a big no-no for him.

Like any other A-lister offering up a less-than-favorable opinion of the Republican overlord in the minds of MAGA cultists, Bautista has been considerably criticized by Trump’s faithful following for, what’s that, exercising his right to freedom of speech? Interesting.

Regardless of political opinion, it’s obvious that Trump’s backward-thinking speeches and agenda as a whole are certainly starting to tick off a large portion of the nation — even over in the land of Hollywood. Now we’ll have to simply sit back and await the inevitable “I HATE BAUTISTA!” post over on Truth Social. If Taylor Swift isn’t safe from mindless posting, then neither is Drax.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy