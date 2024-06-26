Someone absolutely shredded Henry Cavill’s siblings using a SpongeBob meme and honestly, I’m giggling

Celebrities are the perfect topic for memes, especially after they do something stupidor weird. However, the latest roast of Henry Cavill and his siblings is just out of this world.

On June 24, an X profile called Declaration of Memes posted a juxtaposition of Henry and his siblings with different versions of…Squidward. And, honestly speaking, if someone doesn’t giggle at this, chances are they don’t have a sense of humor.

This generation is completely squandering Henry Cavill pic.twitter.com/Xyx1FHTwPJ — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) June 24, 2024

Cavill himself was compared to the GigaChad version of Squidward and I guess that’s fair. After you’ve played Superman and Geralt of Rivia, your level of badassery can’t go any higher, can it? When it comes to his siblings, each of them made a different face expression, and these were perfectly displayed by other Squidwards. By the way, it’s quite admirable each of them can have such a different expression in a group photo. You can tell the family has some acting skills altogether.

As we know, Cavill is an avid gamer, nerding out about Warhammer lore and knowing every bit about The Witcher franchise. With a proven ability to commit to a role, there’s no better candidate to play Squidward if they ever make a live-action SpongeBob SquarePants movie, especially since Cavill’s calendar is relatively open after bidding farewell to the roles of Geralt and Clark Kent.

In fact, just get all five Cavills and cast them as Squidwards. That way, the range of emotions the character would be able to portray would be out of this world. I bet the awards would flood in.

