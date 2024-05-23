15 best Netflix merch & gifts for 2024

Netflix has some of the best shows on streaming. From massive live-action adaptations like One Piece, to original productions like Stranger Things, fans are spoiled for choice and can snag many different types of merch online.

Better yet, there’s a ton of options available if you’re searching for the perfect gift! There’s more than enough for Netflix lovers who want to own items relating to their favorite shows.

A cute piece of merch that any Outer Banks fan will appreciate is this OBX license plate sticker. It features the iconic “Outer Banks” design, with the ocean and lighthouse in the background. The bottom text says “paradise on earth” just like on the show and it’s perfect for sticking on a laptop or water bottle.

Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender was such a hit that it developed a devoted audience independent of the fans of the original show. This shirt from Hot Topic displays all of the Voltron paladins, as well as Voltron itself in all its glory. It’s definitely worth snagging for true fans.

This Netflix space opera hit viewer’s screens back in 2023, with the second part releasing in April 2024. The epic follows Kora, a former soldier as she recruits a team of rebels to face off against the oppressive Imperium. This poster for the first movie features the main cast looking majestic on high-quality, glossy paper.

Heartstopper stole the hearts of fans worldwide when its first season aired in 2022. Since then, Nick and Charlie have continued to capture hearts both within and outside of the LGBTQ+ community. This Youtooz figure shows the couple at their first meeting, the moment their story started, and when we fell in love with them. They’re seated at their desk, with smiles on their lips and blushes on their cheeks, oblivious to the world around them. Any Heartstopper fan would love to have these two decorating their room.

3 Body Problem is Netflix’s 2024 gem. The sci-fi series is based on a highly acclaimed Chinese book series and deals with alien invasions, existentialism, and so much science that you feel like you’re taking a crash course in astrophysics. The show featured amazing set pieces and costumes, with the alien VR headset being one of the most memorable. It’s a great gift for anyone who loves to collect unique pieces.

Not a lot of shows can boast the amount of success and impact that Squid Game can. The Korean TV show was a worldwide phenomenon, and had viewers who had never considered Korean media fully invested. This Funko Pop set on Walmart includes Seong Gi-Hun, Oh Il-Nam, and one of the masked workers of the squid game. It’s a great start for anyone who wants to kick off a collection of Squid Game merch.

The success of Bridgerton led to the creation of the spin-off, centered on one of the most interesting characters in the franchise, Queen Charlotte. With her opulent headpieces, to her queenly elegance, Queen Charlotte is the perfect Bridgerton character to rock on a t-shirt. The Netflix shop’s got you covered!

Geralt of Rivia is everyone’s favorite grumpy, monosyllabic mutant. His travel must-haves include his sword, his tight pants, and his White Wolf medallion. This piece is a replica of the White Wolf insignia necklace Geralt never takes off in the show. It’s a great item for cosplaying, or simply to have as a keepsake. The gift is also packed in a unique, wooden box that adds to the aura of the piece.

Bridgerton season 3 was one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of 2024. In celebration of the new season and the diversity that the show advocates for, Netflix collaborated with artists globally to create unique Bridgerton merch pieces. One of these is this beautiful tea set from artist Sue Tsai that features a teapot and teacup set, as well as a tin of Peach Mimosa Black tea. It’s the perfect gift for the Bridgerton fan who wants to be immersed in the fantasy.

This Wednesday Addams Pop! figure is available on Netflix’s online shop. It is a great piece of merch for any collector who wants to add the character to their collection. With the success of Wednesday on Netflix, it’s no surprise that the character has become a TV favorite. The figure displays Wednesday in her black and grey uniform, with her signature resting face and pigtails.

Black Mirror is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. The dark, sci-fi anthology touches on deep human fears, from AI and robot revolutions, to moral questions about the nature of life. This companion book from the show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, is perfect For Black Mirror superfans who want to know all the behind-the-scenes stories about the creation of the show.

Scott Pilgrim is one of the most iconic graphic novels of the century. The novel was popularized with the 2010 movie starring Michael Cera, but Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off returns the show to its animated roots. This print collection was curated by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley in celebration of 20 years of Scott Pilgrim. It includes 21 high-quality 9 x 12-inch prints.

Netflix’s One Piece was the perfect project that broke the streamer’s record of poor anime live-action adaptations. Starring Inaki Godoy as the rubbery captain of the Straw Hat Crew, One Piece was a hit with fans of the anime and served as an introduction to the daunting world of the anime to outsiders. This flexible Luffy action figure can be put in multiple poses and the attention to detail is perfect for any One Piece fan.

Castlevania is one of Netflix’s most successful animated shows, with each season and entry in the franchise drawing more fans in. The dark, vampire show has expanded a lot from its first season, but Trevor Belmont will always remain a fan-favorite character. This action figure from Funko Pop is about 3 ¾ inches tall and depicts Trevor holding his iconic whip.

A great pick from Walmart’s Netflix Hub is the Stranger Things collectors box bundle. This package contains a 48 x 48-inch wall tapestry and a 17 x 22-inch poster, a Stranger Things bandana and buttons, a cassette of the soundtrack, and more. It’s the ultimate gift for a Stranger Things fan who wants to decorate their room or spice up their outfit with pieces from their favorite show.

