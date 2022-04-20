Lizzo blasted onto the entertainment scene in the mid-2010s with a slate of stellar releases, including 2015’s “My Skin” and 2016’s “Good as Hell.”

The following years saw Lizzo rocket to mainstream popularity, particularly following the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You. The first single from the album, “Juice,” stirred up interest in the burgeoning artist, and “Truth Hurts” cemented her as a mainstay on the music scene.

Lizzo has since built up a massive fan following and continues to pump out consistent bangers on an annual basis. At only 33 years old, Lizzo has already created an enviable career for herself. Her fanbase worships her, her music is featured in films and television shows, and her career is still very much on the rise.

The basics — Lizzo’s age, height, and career beginnings

Most Lizzo fans are well aware that the singer is still in her early ’30s, but there may be a few details that even ardent fans have missed.

Music has always been a big part of Lizzo’s life. The 33-year-old, who’s full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has a passion for flute that stretches back to her childhood, during which time she was trained as a classical flutist. Alongside her training in flute, Lizzo discovered a passion for rap, which she gradually developed through her teenage years.

These days, Lizzo is known for everything from her ability to rap to her incorporation of a range of musical styles, from soul to funk-pop. Her career really took off following several years of successful — but not broadly heard — releases, which included some of her best tracks. Her star has since rocketed skyward, granting Lizzo access to far more opportunities and a far larger fanbase.

The 33-year-old star is also known as an icon of body positivity and is one of the figureheads of the body positivity movement. Following a years-long struggle with body image, Lizzo now stands as one of the movement’s most important figureheads. Standing at around 5’ 10″, Lizzo is also a fashion icon, often seen featuring a range of bold and stunning getups.

Romantic life

Lizzo’s romantic life rarely takes center stage in the young artist’s world. Any flings she has enjoyed have largely stayed out of the spotlight, with focus instead falling almost exclusively on Lizzo herself.

Known as a preeminent LGBTQIA+ supporter and activist, Lizzo has made her opinion about sexuality clear. In a 2018 interview with Teen Vogue, she noted that, “When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing.” While she has since labeled herself as heterosexual, Lizzo is adamant that she is more than “just one thing.”

“That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow,” she said. “Because there’s a spectrum and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me.”

While Lizzo doesn’t boast any high-profile relationships, her focus on work is doing wonders for the young artist’s career. She seems to be absolutely thriving, a fact that is only cemented by her high net worth.

Lizzo’s net worth

Less than a third into a century on this earth, Lizzo already boasts a net worth of more than $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her stellar musical releases are behind the bulk of her income — particularly smash hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell” — but they aren’t the only factor behind Lizzo’s wealth.

A small amount of her income also comes from several acting roles Lizzo has enjoyed over the years. She’s appeared in several films and television releases, including 2019’s Hustlers and 2016’s Wonderland. Her massive success will only make her a more tantalizing addition to future films, which will likely see Lizzo’s brilliant star rise even higher.