The Last of Us features a truly impressive ensemble cast, with some of the biggest names in modern television popping up, as well as some first-timers. Murray Bartlett is the latest to make his debut in the HBO Max series, and he might just be a rather familiar face to many audiences.

Playing Frank in the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us, here’s where you might have seen the Australian actor before.

Image: HBO Max

Where you’ve seen Murray Bartlett before

Bartlett was born in Sydney, Australia, before being raised on the other side of the country in Perth. Following his studies in Fremantle, Western Australia, he landed roles in local shows such as soap opera Neighbours and drama series headLand. Following several years on Neighbours, Bartlett became a bit-part player for the sci-fi series Farscape.

The Australian actor became known to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he played Dr. Paul Edmonds in the mostly forgettable series Iron Fist. The next major role for Bartlett came in the Emmy award winning The White Lotus, where he played Armond in the first season of the hit show.

As for film roles, Bartlett has mostly appeared in Australian productions. His most notable is arguably the horror flick Needle from 2010, which was an underground film festival hit.

Bartlett is also a familiar face to those well-acquainted with RuPaul’s Drag Race, for which he appeared in the Australian spin-off in 2022.