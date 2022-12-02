Hilarious commercial for ‘Elf on the shelf’ wannabe ‘Brie in a Tree’ honors Captain Marvel herself

Forget Elf on the Shelf, get ready for Brie in a Tree! Jimmy Kimmel Live unveiled a fake, but utterly hilarious commercial for “Brie in a Tree,” an equivalent to Elf on the Shelf that features the face and voice of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, and rather than being the sweet Elf that we’re used to, Brie Elf tells it like it is. She smells b*llsh*t from a mile away and she’ll call it out, but from what we’ve seen of Brie Larson, that’s the very last thing we’d ever expect. Still, the complete change of character for the successful actress makes the “product” that much funnier.

In the minute and a half video shared by Larson to her Twitter account, we get to see Brie in a Tree in action, hanging like an ornament, sitting atop presents or plopping herself on the coffee table — and talking as much sh*t as humanly possible. For example, one husband gifts his wife some popcorn on Christmas Day, but Brie in a Tree isn’t impressed. She calls out the husband for a useless and neglectful present, communicating that “this woman squeezed out an eight-pound kid for you, and you bought her a f*cking snack?!” Trust us, it’s even more humorous to hear it in Brie Larson’s voice.

It’s that time of year. Tag me in your best Brie in a Tree memes 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zdOGlziYIq — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 2, 2022

“If you’re not back here in an hour with jewelry and a masseuse, that tin is going straight up your *ss,” continues Brie Elf, who lays the smack-down (verbally) on this absent-minded life partner.

There’s so many things that Brie in a Tree can do. She can even keep an eye on your cheap family members, especially those trying to take back their Christmas gifts — like bottles of wine — without their receiver noticing. Brie in a Tree is described as “freakishly strong,” and will also put a stop to “unwanted carolers, ugly sweater parties, families who wear matching pajamas, buying someone’s kid a drum set, adults on Santa’s lap, those stupid reindeer antlers for the car… and much more!” Who wouldn’t want their very own Brie in a Tree to protect their home from the very worst parts of Christmas?

This year, keep your naughty list in check with Brie in a Tree!