‘House of Villains’: Who is Tanisha Thomas?

The reality show to end reality shows debuted this year, bringing the genre full circle with the release of House of Villains.

The allure of reality TV looks different for each of its millions of fans, but many of us find particular joy in the villains of our respective guilty pleasures. They’re just so watchable, with all of their bad qualities, and they insert a constant stream of drama, intrigue, and spectacle to their shows. They’re half the reason we watch in the first place, even if we hate their guts.

Which makes it a singularly brilliant move to debut a show entirely centered around various villains from a swathe of fan-favorite reality shows. The people we love to hate from Love is Blind, Survivor, The Bachelor, The Apprentice, Bad Girls Club, and so many more are gathering to compete in a wholly unique and delectably targeted show over on E! Ten separate contestants will duke it out, over a series of competitions, to win a $200,000 grand prize and the coveted title of America’s Favorite Supervillain. Among the lineup of notorious faces is Tanisha Thomas, an easy pick for the show, considering her fraught history on the small screen.

Who is Tanisha Thomas?

Her name might not immediately strike a chord, but any mention of Bad Girls Club tells you all you need to know about Thomas’ role in House of Villains. Anyone who’s seen the infamously chaotic show knows just how suited Thomas is to her new show, but for newcomers, an introduction is in order.

Thomas appeared on the second season of Bad Girls Club, sauntering into reality television in style back in the late 2000s. She kept it in the Bad Girls family, following her drama-soaked season, taking on hosting duties for spin-off Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too, and soon established herself as a reality star in her own right. A seven-episode television series following preparations for, and the execution of, her wedding was released in 2012, and later she returned to host the reunion special of Bad Girls Club season 8. Following that season, she’s become a hosting favorite, and returns to the program and its spin-offs frequently for hosting duties. That’s on top of stints on shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, all of which set her up for her latest run on House of Villains.