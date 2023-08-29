The celebrity Playboy is not famous for being a family man, but he actually has four grown children.

Hugh Hefner was kind of a big deal: founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine, which famously published nude photos of women before there was such a thing as internet pornography, or in fact, before there was an internet.

He also lived in the Playboy Mansion, where models from his magazine, called Playboy Playmates, indulged in a sexually free lifestyle and partied with celebrities.

However, Hefner was more than just a playboy partier. He was also a proud Democratic Party member, and advocated for causes that included gay marriage, animal rescue, protecting First Amendment rights, and restoring the Hollywood sign.

Hefner was a polarizing figure; on the one hand, he captivated curious people who wanted to know about his unconventional lifestyle and who watched his reality TV show, The Girls Next Door.

On the other hand, Hefner was accused of condoning sexual exploitation because of his magazine, and even faced obscenity charges.

Hugh Hefner died at the Playboy Mansion on September 27, 2017, at the age of 91. He left behind his wife, Crystal Harris, and four children when he died. So, who are his children?

How many children did Hugh Hefner have and are any of them famous?

Esquire

Christie Hefner

People Magazine

His eldest daughter is Christie Hefner, who Hugh had with his first wife, Mildred Williams. Christie worked int he family business, and became the president of Playboy Enterprises in 1982.

She later became the CEO (in 1988), but then left in 2008, wanting to focus more on charity work. She may not be a household name, but she’s had an impressive career!

David Hefner

Christie’s brother was also born to Hugh and his first wife, Mildred. After studying film at univerisity, he did a bit of work as a computer consultant. David also produced an award-winning indie movie called Forgotten Pills, which won Best Feature at the Dances with Films Festival in 2010. But, is he famous? Actually, David is very private, and keeps himself, away from the spotlight.

Marston Hefner

Marston was born to Hugh and his second wife, Kimberley Conrad, who he married despite a 36-year age difference.

Marston got in trouble with the law in 2012 for assaulting his girlfriend, a Playboy Playmate, and he was sentenced to completing a year-long domestic violence program. He also wrote a zombie sci fi book called Bleed, using the pen name Marston Glenn. So, not famous, but maybe infamous for his assault charge?

Cooper Hefner

Cooper was Hugh’s second son with second wife, Kimberley Conrad.

He briefly stepped in to be Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises after his father relinquished the role, but in 2019, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.

Sooner after, Cooper married to Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne, and became a father. So, while he isn’t exactly famous, Cooper seems to have created a solid life for himself.