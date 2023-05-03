How many children did Muhammad Ali have?

The life of one of the most iconic and well known professional boxers in the world, Muhammad Ali, is often not explored by many people. Despite his incredible talent in boxing, Muhammad Ali’s life is just as interesting, and one might ask, how many legacies did he leave behind?

And the answer to that question may be a bit more complicated than you think. So let’s find out together just how many children Muhammad Ali had throughout his life.

How many kids did Muhammad Ali have?

Throughout his years, Muhammad Ali had nine children from several different wives and partners.

Khalilah Ali bore Muhammad Ali’s first child and daughter Maryum “May May” Ali and followed by twins Jamillah and Rasheda and then their youngest offspring, Muhammad Ali Jr. They are all now adults who are occupied with their own families and careers.

Patricia Harvell is Muhammad Ali’s ex-girlfriend who gave birth to Miya Ali, Muhammad then had a short relationship with Wanda Bolton (who changed her name to Aaisha Fletcher) but resulted in another child of Muhammad Ali named Khaliah Ali-Wertheimer.

Veronica Porsche is Muhammad Ali’s second legally married wife after he was divorced with Khalilah and they had two children together named Hana and Laila Ali.

Laila, Muhammad Ali’s second child with Veronica, is his most well-known offspring. Laila continued her father’s boxing career and had a successful boxing career. She competed as a professional boxer from the years 1999 to 2007, she then retired unbeaten. He did not have any biological children with his third wife, Yolanda Lonnie Ali. Instead, they decided to adopt a child and gave him the name Assad.