How many children does Cher have?

It’s hard to imagine a world without Cher‘s influence. With six decades of career, numerous awards, and even an Oscar, Cher is quite literally one of the longest-standing stars of the century. Especially when you consider that her immense stardom is not solely attributed to her talents.

For a long time, fans praised the singer for her ability to withstand the changing times. Her personality, beliefs, and ultimately, her stance on life are also what made her the genius actress and singer she is today. Even younger generations appreciate her for what she’s managed to bring to the world — countless hits, a magnificent repertoire, and two children.

For a period, the singer was known for Sonny & Cher — the pop musical duo from the vibrant 60s and 70s. Their collaboration resulted in more than chart-topping musical hits, and the duo welcomed their first child at the height of their careers. But did Cher ever have any more children?

Does Cher have any children?

Cher is the mother of two children: Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. Her eldest son, Chaz Bono, was born from her marriage to Sonny Bono on March 4, 1969 — six years before Cher and Sonny finalized their divorce. Currently, Chaz is 54 years old, and he is an American writer, musician, and actor, following in the footsteps of his mother and late father.

Cher’s second son, Elijah Blue Allman, was born on July 10, 1976, as a result of the singer’s marriage to Gregg Allman. Cher and Allman married in 1975, once her divorce from Bono was finalized. Three years after Elijah was born, the couple went their separate ways. Currently, Elijah is 47 years old, and much like his parents and step-brother, he is also a musician.

Ultimately, Cher’s enduring legacy not only encompasses six decades of musical and cinematic brilliance but also extends to her role as a devoted, even if flawed, mother to Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.