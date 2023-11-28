What is Cher’s net worth in 2023?

For more than 60 years now, Cher has reigned supreme as the “Goddess of Pop.”

Wrap your brain around that for a moment. 60 years is a hell of a long time, and Cher has been slaying through each of those six long decades. She’s still putting out music today — at 77 years old — and in late 2023 released her first-ever Christmas album. There’s simply no stopping the immovable force that is Cher, one of music’s most permanent fixtures.

Not everyone enjoys Cher’s music, of course, but there’s not a person with ears that wouldn’t recognize those contralto tones. She’s an icon, regardless of whether you love her or hate her, and a career that is officially older than my father should be all the proof you need.

Cher’s 2023 net worth

Anyone with six decades in the industry had better be worth some serious cash, and Cher is no exception. After launching onto the scene as one half of the husband/wife duo Sonny & Cher, Cher became easily the better-known half of the former partnership. Her solo career elevated Cher to unmatched heights, landing her on Billboard‘s Hot 100 on numerous occasions.

That’s all on top of her work on the screen, which was nearly as lucrative as Cher’s singing career. She’s best known as a vocalist, of course, but Cher’s enjoyed a lengthy career in film as well. The 77-year-old has been involved with a number of fan-favorite releases over the years, including 1987’s The Witches of Eastwick and Moonstruck, 2010’s Burlesque, and 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

All that and more made Cher the legend she is today. She’s considered one of music’s many permanent icons, she’s sold more than 100 million albums over the course of her career, and for all that work she’s won a slew of awards — and a hefty net worth. The celebrated musician is worth a whopping $360 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a number she earned over a lengthy — and perpetually successful — career on stage and screen.