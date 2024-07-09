How many kids does Alec Baldwin have?

You may know him for his piercing blue eyes in 2003’s The Cooler. Or maybe he made you belly laugh as Jack Donaghy in 30 Rock? Either way, Alec Baldwin is a Hollywood veteran, with enough awards under his belt. However, in the past few years, Baldwin’s name has been in the media either for his personal relationships, or the unfortunate 2021 shooting incident that rocked Hollywood.

Speaking of the shooting incident, Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury on an involuntary manslaughter charge earlier this year in January. His trial is set to start today, and if found guilty, could face up to 18 months in prison. At this time, it is unclear whether his wife Hilario and kids will present at the trial, but interest in Baldwin’s personal life has seen a resurgence. Particularly, many are curious to know just how many kids the A-lister has.

Alec Baldwin’s big family

Alec is a member of the famous Baldwin family, so he’s no stranger to large families. His first marriage to Kim Basinger was brief, and they share a daughter— the model Ireland, who was born on Oct. 23, 1995. Baldwin and Basinger divorced in 2002.

Baldwin went on to marry Hilaria Thomas in 2012, and they have seven children! Their youngest child, daughter Ilaria, was born on Sept. 22, 2022. They have two other daughters: Carmen and María, and four sons: Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, and Eduardo. While speaking to Romper in 2023, Hilaria Baldwin revealed that Ilaria was going to be her last child, sharing, “This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby.” Altogether, Alec Baldwin has eight children.

