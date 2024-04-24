Is Alec Baldwin related to Hailey Bieber?

The Baldwins serve as one of Hollywood’s biggest famous families, with members of the massive clan sprinkled through nearly every avenue of fame available.

The Baldwin brothers — comprised of Alec, Daniel, Billy, and Stephen Baldwin — are all well-known actors boasting varying levels of fame. They went on to date and marry a range of similarly popular stars, ranging from actresses like Kim Basinger to musicians like Chynna Phillips, and eventually produced little stars of their own.

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, shares her own ties to the sprawling Baldwin family. Before she was a Bieber she was a Baldwin, which links the model and socialite back to one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

Are Alec Baldwin and Hailey Bieber related?

The young Hailey ditched her Baldwin roots for a spot in the Bieber fam back in 2018, once again expanding the fame of the longstanding family. Despite her new last name, however, Bieber is, and always will be, a part of the Baldwin clan.

She’s one of two daughters born of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, making her Alec Baldwin’s niece. By extension, that makes Justin Bieber a Baldwin of sorts, as he’s now Stephen Baldwin’s son-in-law and Alec’s nephew by marriage.

Alec has heaps of children of his own, and its easy to assume — based on the close relationship he shares with his brothers — that Hailey shares a special bond with at least a few of his children. She is close in age with his eldest, Ireland, but Alec’s personal history with his first-born may have created distance between the cousins. His other children are all a good decade younger (or more) than the 27-year-old Bieber, which likely keeps them from interacting too closely.

It seems Baldwin and Bieber chat occasionally, but aren’t particularly close themselves. Baldwin confirmed, back in 2018, that he sometimes texts with his niece, but he — like much of the world — was blindsided by announcements that she had become a Bieber. Still, their family ties go way back, and there’s no doubt that both halves of the relationship would step up and support one another if the need arose.

