Alec Baldwin and Hailey Beiber
(L)Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage (R)Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

Is Alec Baldwin related to Hailey Bieber?

Does this make her a nepo niece?
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 12:41 pm

The Baldwins serve as one of Hollywood’s biggest famous families, with members of the massive clan sprinkled through nearly every avenue of fame available.

Recommended Videos

The Baldwin brothers — comprised of Alec, Daniel, Billy, and Stephen Baldwin — are all well-known actors boasting varying levels of fame. They went on to date and marry a range of similarly popular stars, ranging from actresses like Kim Basinger to musicians like Chynna Phillips, and eventually produced little stars of their own.

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, shares her own ties to the sprawling Baldwin family. Before she was a Bieber she was a Baldwin, which links the model and socialite back to one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

Alec Baldwin and Hailey Beiber
(L) Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images (R) Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The young Hailey ditched her Baldwin roots for a spot in the Bieber fam back in 2018, once again expanding the fame of the longstanding family. Despite her new last name, however, Bieber is, and always will be, a part of the Baldwin clan.

She’s one of two daughters born of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, making her Alec Baldwin’s niece. By extension, that makes Justin Bieber a Baldwin of sorts, as he’s now Stephen Baldwin’s son-in-law and Alec’s nephew by marriage.

Alec has heaps of children of his own, and its easy to assume — based on the close relationship he shares with his brothers — that Hailey shares a special bond with at least a few of his children. She is close in age with his eldest, Ireland, but Alec’s personal history with his first-born may have created distance between the cousins. His other children are all a good decade younger (or more) than the 27-year-old Bieber, which likely keeps them from interacting too closely.

It seems Baldwin and Bieber chat occasionally, but aren’t particularly close themselves. Baldwin confirmed, back in 2018, that he sometimes texts with his niece, but he — like much of the world — was blindsided by announcements that she had become a Bieber. Still, their family ties go way back, and there’s no doubt that both halves of the relationship would step up and support one another if the need arose.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Kellie Pickler’s husband?
Musician Kellie Pickler (R) and husband Kyle Jacobs attend the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Kellie Pickler’s husband?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Alec Baldwin in the NYC coffee shop? The Crackhead Barney phone-smacking incident, explained
Alec Baldwin and Crackhead Barney
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Alec Baldwin in the NYC coffee shop? The Crackhead Barney phone-smacking incident, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Aaron Kaufman from Gas Monkey Garage and ‘Fast N’ Loud’?
Reality TV Personality Aaron Kaufman attends the celebration of Discovery Channel's "Harley And The Davidsons" at The Petersen Automotive Museum on August 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Aaron Kaufman from Gas Monkey Garage and ‘Fast N’ Loud’?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 24, 2024
Read Article King Charles has made Kate Middleton his ‘Royal Companion’, is this as weird as it sounds?
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales kisses Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive to attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
King Charles has made Kate Middleton his ‘Royal Companion’, is this as weird as it sounds?
David James David James Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Dominik Mysterio?
Dominik Mysterio
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Dominik Mysterio?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Kellie Pickler’s husband?
Musician Kellie Pickler (R) and husband Kyle Jacobs attend the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 4, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Kellie Pickler’s husband?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Alec Baldwin in the NYC coffee shop? The Crackhead Barney phone-smacking incident, explained
Alec Baldwin and Crackhead Barney
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Alec Baldwin in the NYC coffee shop? The Crackhead Barney phone-smacking incident, explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Aaron Kaufman from Gas Monkey Garage and ‘Fast N’ Loud’?
Reality TV Personality Aaron Kaufman attends the celebration of Discovery Channel's "Harley And The Davidsons" at The Petersen Automotive Museum on August 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Aaron Kaufman from Gas Monkey Garage and ‘Fast N’ Loud’?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 24, 2024
Read Article King Charles has made Kate Middleton his ‘Royal Companion’, is this as weird as it sounds?
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales kisses Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive to attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
King Charles has made Kate Middleton his ‘Royal Companion’, is this as weird as it sounds?
David James David James Apr 24, 2024
Read Article What happened to Dominik Mysterio?
Dominik Mysterio
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Dominik Mysterio?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 23, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.