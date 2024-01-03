How many kids does Bow Wow have?

How many kids would a Bow Wow have if a Bow Wow could have kids?

Back in 2021, rapper and actor Bow Wow seemed to deny on X that he was the father of a child only to find out about a month later that the kid was his.

That 2021 paternity test was all the more controversial because Bow Wow — real name Shad Moss — referred to the boy named Stone Moss on Instagram, but later deleted the post, the Atlanta Black Star reported. He also acknowledged the child in 2020 on X, then called Twitter, when he shared a picture of the infant, captioned: “Man you gone take all the girls.”

Has Bow Wow had any more children since then, and as of 2024, how many kids does he have?

How many children does Bow Wow have?

Video via Tea Jones TV/YouTube

It was all a moot point about a month later when a court declared that Stone was his, and with that, Bow Wow officially became a father of two. He had his first daughter, Shai, with the online influencer Joie Chavis in 2011. Meanwhile, Stone’s mother is model Olivia Sky. Bow Wow has had no other children since then.

Before the truth came out in Sept. 2021, Bow Wow responded to a question about having more kids in a Twitter Q&A, saying, “HELL NO im fine w shai!’ This seemed to some like he was disowning Stone Moss, something Bow Wow later denied. Also on Twitter, Bow Wow referenced the Michael Jackson song Billie Jean, inspired by a paternity dispute, when another fan inquired if he had a son.

According to Bow Wow, he never meant to suggest that Stone was not his when he brought up Billie Jean. Speaking on Tea Jones TV, he said (via Hiphopdx):

“That’s me basically saying, like, ‘Yeah, I see the question but as of right now I’m really cleaning up the crib and we just playing these `90s jams. That’s actually what I was listening to at the time, I swear to God. But I would never deny my kid or anything like that.”

MJ’s Billie Jean came out in 1982, but who’s counting?