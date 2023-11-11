How many kids does Gordon Ramsay have?

If you think you know the number, you better add one to it ASAP.

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable names in the restaurant industry. His global restaurant group was founded in 1997 and has earned a whopping 16 Michelin stars over its lifespan. Even today, Ramsay’s restaurants hold onto a full seven of those stars. But it is his kids that the renowned chef celebrates the most, especially now that a sixth baby has joined his flourishing and happy family.

Ramsay’s career has maintained over the years, thanks to his multitalented appeal. He is a skilled chef, restauranteur, cookbook author, and television personality. He’s been married to his wife, Tana Ramsay, since 1996, and in total, the couple shared five kids… that is until the couple welcomed baby no. 6!

Here’s what you should know about Ramsay’s six children.

Megan Ramsay

Megan Ramsay is 25 years old and is Ramsay’s oldest child. She used to have over 223,000 followers on Instagram, all of whom loved keeping up with her and everything she had going on. But the elder Ramsay daughter is no longer on the platform, but till she was, the highlights of her life included spending time with her friends, enjoying camping trips, gambling at casinos, and experiencing precious moments with her siblings.

Highlight reels on her Instagram showcased how the eldest Ramsay child spends every season of the year, during which she consistently lives it up. Megan is also a graduate of Oxford Brooks University, where she earned her International General Certificate of Secondary Education in 2019. As for her dating life, she is currently in a relationship as revealed by Gordon in January 2023 on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he shared that his daughter’s boyfriend is “a little bit pathetic.”

These days, she’s working hard as an associate at a health and behavior change team company called Freuds. She was hired by the company in August of 2019. Prior to that, she served as an intern at a handful of different organizations.

Holly Anna Ramsay

The second of Ramsay’s daughters, 23-year-old H olly Anna Ramsay chose a different professional path, focusing instead on modeling and social media influencing. She’s currently signed to EST Models and CAA, who are the reps behind the likes of Ana de Armas and Charlize Theron. Her romantic life currently includes dating Olympic champ Adam Peaty.

Holly Anna’s Instagram includes several pictures of her wearing eye-catching and trendy outfits. A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals plenty of bold selfies alongside photos showcasing some of her favorite luxurious vacations.

She’s also the voice of a podcast available for streaming on Apple iHeartRadio called 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay. In the podcast, she discusses subjects including mental health, self-doubt, struggles with anxiety, and how to create your own identity in today’s modern world. In some episodes, she candidly opens up and gives details about her personal life journey. Other episodes of her podcast include interviews with advocates, musicians, and other interesting guests.

The premise of Holly Anna’s podcast celebrates inner growth and aims to help others become more excited about the future. The approach she takes with her podcast helps Holly Anna to come across as one of the most relatable members of the whole Ramsay family.

Jack Scott Ramsay

Jack Scott Ramsay is the eldest Ramsay son. He’s veered far from his father’s career path and interests, brushing aside a career as a chef or television personality in favor of service to the United Kingdom‘s Royal Marines.

The 23-year-old remains the only member of the family who does not appear to be an avid social media user. He does have a well-documented interest in health, wellness, and fitness, however. In April 2018, pictures of him and his sister surfaced following their participation in the annual London Marathon. Their goal was to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of a brother they lost following their mother’s heartbreaking miscarriage.

In terms of education, Ramsay attended the University of Exeter while also enjoying martial arts classes. He trained in Brazilian jujitsu starting in April 2017 and, before that, played rugby with his high school team.

Tilly Ramsay

Tilly Ramsay is Ramsay’s 22-year-old daughter. Her real name is Matilda Elizabeth Ramsay and, these days, she works as an English television presenter, social media influencer, and chef.

One of the most notable projects she’s worked on is the BBC cooking show Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch, which she appeared in alongside the rest of the Ramsay family. She wrote a book called Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover, which was published in 2017, and studied at London’s Ibstock Place School.

The third Ramsay daughter is quite popular on Instagram, where she has over 1.2 million followers, more than any of her siblings. Her TikTok game is also pretty stellar, if her 9.7 million followers on the video-sharing platform are any indication. Much of her TikTok content used to include her ex-boyfriend, Nikita Kuzmin, a professional dancer and choreographer. She is currently dating chartered surveyor, Henry Farrow.

Oscar Ramsay

Ramsay’s youngest child, who is already pretty popular on Instagram himself, is four-year-old Oscar Ramsay.

The bio of Oscar’s profile announces that his account is “managed by my big sisters Tilly Ramsay and Holly Ramsay.” Many of the pictures posted feature the young Ramsay clearly enjoying quality time with his father, eating sweet treats, and hanging out with his siblings.

The youth’s Instagram profile is filled with a slew of baby pictures, including the day he was taken home from the hospital for the first time. Oscar was born in April 2019 and seems to be thriving, just like the rest of the Ramsay gang.

And now, to the newest member of the clan…

Jesse James Ramsay

Clearly, pulling twists and surprises in his Hell’s Kitchen is not the only plot twist Gordon Ramsay had up his sleeves as on Nov. 11, 2023, he made the surprise announcement that he and his wife, Tana Ramsay, have welcomed their sixth baby, born on Nov. 8 and lovingly named Jesse James Ramsay. In the beautiful pictures he shared, the celebrity chef who is renowned for chilling the very souls of budding chefs with his criticisms looks like the doting father he always has been as he kissed his third son.