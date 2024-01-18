How many kids does Jenna Dewan have?

As Jenna Dewan edges into her 40s she’s set to welcome a new addition to her family.

Dewan just recently rang in 43, and just over a month after enjoying her big day she had even more to celebrate. She announced, via Instagram, on Jan. 17 that she is expecting another child with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. The big news came as a surprise, more than three years after their last was born, but the new addition is a welcome one in the Rookie star’s growing family.

Dewan was also clear, in an exclusive with Romper, that this child will be her last. She’s overjoyed to welcome her new bundle of joy, of course, but she’s determined to see this baby be the final addition to her family.

Jenna Dewan’s growing family

Dewan and Kazee, a singer and actor some viewers will recognize from Monty Python’s Spamalot and season 5 of Shameless, have been together since 2018, and it seems they’re in it for good. The pair initially kept their relationship out of the spotlight, eventually getting engaged just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, more than three years after their first was born, Kazee and Dewan are welcoming their second child together, and third overall. Dewan’s firstborn, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum, is already nearly in her pre-teen years. She and Tatum wed back in 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up, and remained in a relationship for nearly a decade, only splitting in 2018.

Dewan’s firstborn doesn’t seem to suffer from the fact her parents are no longer together, if charming family candids are any indication. She features heavily in snapshots shared to Dewan’s Instagram, where she frequently highlights her lovely family — alongside their passel of dogs. They’ve got four, in total, it seems, which — alongside their three children — should see Dewan and Kazee’s work cut out for them in the coming years.