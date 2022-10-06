Jojo Siwa has Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan to thank for her gay awakening

It seems like October is a scary time for the homophobes out there as more celebrities are more open about their sexual identity and preferences. And recently, TV celebrity and internet star Jojo Siwa shared her story about how she realized she might not be straight and her attraction towards women.

Over on TikTok, Siwa released a video where she told her “gay awakening” story via rap. The online celebrity recalled that her sexual realization began when she was 12 years old, thanks to Demi Lovato and Jenna Dewan later on in life. She mentions in the video that she’d listen to Lovato’s music constantly and watch Dewan, not understanding the hidden message behind their content until she grew older.

She ended her story with her first experience dating a man when she immediately felt grossed out when he wanted to have sex with her. It was at that moment that she realized that “men are not [her] thing.”

“A couple years later, a man was my first date. And he wanted to have sex with me. And I didn’t want to, never want to. It grossed out by the thought of it. I immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig.”

In 2021, Siwa came out as pansexual after she hinted at her identity through various social media videos. In the past, Siwa shared a video of her lip-syncing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” and has appeared at the Pride House in L.A. Alongside her coming out reveal, Siwa announced that she was dating Kylie Prew, before they broke up in late 2021. Recently, Siwa made it public that she was dating Avery Cyrus through a video with the caption “happiest girl.”