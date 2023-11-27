How many kids does Tim Allen have?

In the tumultuous world of Hollywood, no one’s fame is guaranteed.

Even our most treasured stars — see: Bill Cosby — are one devastating revelation from a career-ending controversy, which leaves us with a rapidly-diminishing pool of favorites to choose from. Unproblematic Kings like Tom Hanks still exist, thankfully, which allows us to enjoy their work untarnished. Countless movies have been soiled by the presence of a star who, in the years since starring in them, soiled their own reputations with any number of disheartening misdeeds.

Tim Allen is among the rare holdouts, despite plenty of controversy littered across his more than 30-year tenure on the big and small screen. He’s said and done plenty of iffy things in the past — including his recent campaign against “wokeness” and the prison time he served back in his early 20s — but none of them come close to the career-ruining acts of Bill Cosby or Lori Loughlin.

That’s great news, considering how many beloved classics Allen’s been in. He’s been a staple of, in particular, children’s entertainment for years, producing hits like Toy Story, The Santa Clause, and Jungle 2 Jungle — to name a bare few — over several decades. Those treasured releases are a staple of many of our childhoods — including those of Allen’s own kids.

Tim Allen’s children

Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Disney Pictures

Tim Allen has two children, both daughters, from two different relationships. The older of the pair, Katherine Allen, is shared with Allen’s first wife, Laura Deibel, and the younger, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, comes from Allen’s second (and current) marriage to Jane Hajduk. The first of his daughters is well into her adult years by now — she was born in 1989 — but his younger child, born in 2009, is still comfortably in her teens.

She’s also following in her father’s footsteps. She recently took her first foray into acting with the release of The Santa Clauses. She plays the daughter of Allen’s Saint Nick in the series, which debuted its first season in 2022. A second season is incoming, and will likely feature plenty more of the father-daughter duo.

On top of her work alongside her father, both of Allen’s daughters are frequent supporters of his work. They’ve accompanied him to a number of premiers over the years, celebrating the legacy of a Hollywood favorite. Give it a few more years, and young Elizabeth may even be vying for her father’s crown.