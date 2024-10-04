How many languages does Melania Trump speak?

Despite her linguistic talents being one of the more fascinating parts of Melania Trump’s background, they are often overlooked amidst the many aspects of her high-profile life.

In an increasingly global world, being able to communicate in multiple languages is a major asset, and Melania certainly fits the bill. The former model is also the second foreign-born First Lady of the United States. And while it may cost a pretty penny to hold an interview with Mrs Trump, her language repertoire means that she can engage with numerous interviewers across multiple countries.

As someone who has lived in various countries, held different citizenships and traveled extensively, it’s no surprise that she’s picked up several languages along the way. Thankfully, she’s recently been lending her voice to important issues, even if they go against the ideals of her husband, Donald Trump.

How many languages does the former First Lady speak?

According to CNN, Melania is fluent in six languages: Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, Italian, and German. Naturally, Slovenian was her first language, since she was born and raised in Sevnica, a small town in what was then part of Yugoslavia. Growing up, she also learned Serbo-Croatian, which was commonly spoken in the region, but Slovenian remained her native tongue. English, however, became more important to her as she began modeling in her teens.

She moved to Milan and Paris to pursue her career, which is where she picked up Italian, German, and French. Her ability to adapt to different cultures and languages shows how much of an international life she’s lived over the years, and starting from a very young age.

By the time Melania met Donald Trump in 1998, she was already fluent in English, which became even more dominant in her daily life after she moved to the United States. In 2006, Melania became a naturalized U.S. citizen, adding the coveted American citizenship to her list of achievements. Before that, Melania was a citizen of Slovenia, and through her marriage to Donald Trump, has since gained many notable connections to the U.S. However, even today, Melania maintains strong ties to her Slovenian roots, occasionally visiting family there and speaking the language at home with her son, Barron.

Nonetheless, Melania’s linguistic abilities are not just for show. In fact, they’ve been an asset during her time as First Lady, especially on international trips where she frequently connected with foreign leaders and nationals in their native tongues. While she might not give speeches in all languages regularly, it’s clear that her polyglot skills are part of what makes her stand out.

The private polyglot

Melania Trump, although a prominent figure in the world of fashion and politics, still remains a mystery to millions. Since giving birth to Barron Trump, she has opted for a more private life, and rarely gives interviews. Moreover, her lack of interactions with the public garnered her a mixed reception among Americans, who feel they are yet to connect with her.

Regardless, beyond the fashionable pieces, Melania Trump is evidently a brilliant woman, as achieving fluency in multiple languages is no simple feat. She recently took a stand to support abortion rights, a cause which her husband, the former President, is staunchly against. This has since revealed an even more independent side to the misunderstood personality who has an ear for several major languages.

