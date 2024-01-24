How many ‘Love on the Spectrum’ couples have stayed together?

The U.S. version of Australia’s Love on the Spectrum is on a swift rise over on Netflix, where viewers are flocking to the second state-side season.

Love on the Spectrum was already hugely popular among audiences, with its first two seasons — shot and initially aired in Australia — earning a whopping 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show has been praised by neurotypical viewers as well as those on the Autism spectrum, many of whom laud it as a “genuinely sweet” show that leaves its reality show competition in the dust. While other reality dating shows like Love is Blind and The Bachelor lean on drama to make their shows more popular, Love on the Spectrum is pure, genuine, and joyful.

The official release of Love on the Spectrum U.S. season 2 is reminding people just how refreshingly authentic its format is. The series has its flaws, of course, which viewers and critics have happily pointed out, but its overall approach to telling its story is wholesome and compassionate.

The series focuses in on a small handful of participants on the autism spectrum as they plunge into the world of dating. It has seen four seasons so far, two in Australia and two in the U.S., and each of them has drawn in huge viewership. As the series eyes the potential of future seasons and spin-offs, existing fans are relishing the pure, wholesome bent of the premise, and pondering how many of their favorite couples stayed together after the cameras stopped rolling.

Which Love on the Spectrum couples are still together?

Not every pair that meets on Love on the Spectrum is destined for a future together, but even where romantic pairings fail the show often forms close bonds. Several of the show’s most popular couples remain together today, while others found lasting friendships during their time on the show.

Australian couples

The original Australian Love on the Spectrum first aired in 2019, with its second season following in 2021. The years that have passed since — thus far, at least — gives viewers a much better idea of who has what it takes to last. The relationship status of a few couples, like Jayden and Dan, is still up in the air, but the former Love on the Spectrum participants can rest happy knowing their fans are rooting for them.

Ruth and Thomas

Ruth and Thomas were standouts in Love on the Spectrum‘s first season, and — while their nuptials weren’t aired on the program itself — they did end up together. The pair are still happily intertwined, after officially tying the knot in a mid-2020 ceremony. Images of the pair together, shared on Ruth’s Instagram, aren’t overly common, but Ruth’s comment history indicates that they’re still happily married, and even considering kids.

Jimmy and Sharnae

The poster couple for Love on the Spectrum, Jimmy and Sharnae are easily the most recognizable, and most-followed, pair from the program. They polished off its debut season with a heartwarming proposal, and a season later married on the air, delighting their many fans. They’re nice and active on social media, which allows curious viewers to check in from time to time and see that their love is still going strong.

Ronan and Katie

Ronan and Katie were one of the favorite couples of Love on the Spectrum season 2, and for good reason. That same connection fans detected during filming stayed strong long after the cameras stopped rolling, and the pair are happy to share their joy with the world. Ronan frequently posts photos and videos of him and Katie together as they go on dates, enjoy one another’s company, and generally just live it up.

U.S. couples

State-side, only a few couples from the first two seasons of Love on the Spectrum U.S. are still together. Many of the participants found lasting friendships during their time on the series, however, walking away from filming with lifelong friends.

Abbey and David

Abbey and David hit it off immediately, sharing their first date on season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S. and later seeing the first sparks of romance turn into full-blown love. They continued to date after season 1 of the show concluded, and returned in season 2 to once again share their connection with the world. The pair have yet to officially get engaged, but fans of the show are praying for a big proposal in season 3.

Dani and Adan

The only other couple from the state-side version of Love on the Spectrum to stay together, post-filming, is Dani and Adan. The pair’s status was a mystery after filming for season 2 wrapped, but according to a Netflix update they’ve stayed connected. Their schedules don’t quite line up at the moment, which makes meeting up in person challenging, but they’re still chatting over text and seeing where things go.