Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Author Stephen King is seen on September 11, 2015 in New York City.
Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh?’: We interrupt this program to bring you Stephen King’s latest dad joke

This will elicit more groans than the 'Firestarter' remake.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Aug 14, 2024 01:03 pm

Stephen King is many things; an obscenely famous horror author, politically outspoken, good at recommending films (with some major exceptions), a Baby Reindeer enthusiast, and, generally speaking, a voice that tends to reach many ears.

Recommended Videos

But King is also a father of three, meaning that there have been three separate instances where King’s dad joke muscle reached a new level of power. This is intimidating just on its own, but what a lot of people don’t know about dad jokes is that they become even stronger if it’s a joke that everyone’s already heard before; the power of the dad joke lies precisely in its corny irony, so unknowingly(?) recycling a joke very much helps the craft’s reputation.

Here, King indulges in a widely-circulated dad joke wherein “ten tickles” serves as the punchline to “How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh?” The joke, of course, is that the punchline is a play on “tentacles,” which octopi possess. The joke is made even better by the fact that octopi have eight arms rather than ten (scientifically speaking, there’s a difference between arms and tentacles, but we’re here to dissect dad jokes, not cephalopods).

What King may not have realized, however, is that historical dad jokes uttered by a Level Three Dad release a certain pheromone into the air that attracts other dads to its location. Upon witnessing it, the affected dads will be compelled to toss their own coagulations of cringe into the mix; this phenomenon is colloquially known as an “HOA barbeque.”

Indeed, Stephen King may not be known for building decks or being a staunch proponent of red meat, but every dad has their method for filling their fatherhood quotient; for King, it’s jokes about a hypothetical octopus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.