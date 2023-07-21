How many times did Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform together?

The colossal music industry is currently mourning a monumental loss after the death of legendary jazz singer Tony Bennett. Over the course of his long and illustrious musical career, Bennett collaborated with a variety of talented singers and musicians, although one unforgettable alliance notably sticks out in all of our hearts and minds — and that would be Bennett’s favored collaboration with pop artist Lady Gaga. And if the music of each individual artist alone makes you weep, then listening to a tune from the incomparable duo will leave you a sobbing mess.

The beloved pair initially met back in 2011 during a celebratory event in New York City. From there, musical magic was eventually made between the two incredible artists when they began making music together in 2014. As their musical relationship grew, Gaga and Bennett became understandably close — with the “Born This Way” singer once insisting that Bennett “saved” her life during a period in which she was considering quitting music due to significant Artpop backlash.

Luckily, she made the decision to continue making music, and Gaga and Bennett went on to enjoy a long string of successes by each other’s side.

How many times did they perform together?

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The two first worked together on Duets II, where the pair performed a beautiful rendition of “The Lady is a Tramp.” By 2014, the duo had enjoyed performing together so much on casual songs that they decided to collaborate on an official album together. Thus, low and behold, Cheek to Cheek was crafted and was met with warm reception. Their success eventually persuaded the pair to reunite for another jazz album in 2021 — this time titled Love for Sale.

Unfortunately, the album was marked as the final for Bennett, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016, but persevered through the illness and continued to perform and record music. And although Love for Sale marked their final album together, Bennett and Gaga performed a few times after the fact, with a series of sold-out shows marking Bennett’s final public singing appearances.