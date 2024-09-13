How many times was Dick Van Dyke married?

There are few icons on this planet with the staying power of Dick Van Dyke, a star who’s held onto the spotlight for more than seven decades.

The 98-year-old is still starring in television shows, lending both his physical and vocal skill to favorites like The Simpsons and Days of Our Lives, which officially marks a full 70 years that he’s been entertaining the masses. His very first appearances were in radio shows and on comedy circuits in the late ’40s, and in the decades since he’s grown to become one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

Dick Van Dyke can do no wrong, if you ask his fans, and even his ex-partners would likely agree. The star has been in several lengthy relationships over nearly a century on this Earth, but none of them ended in bitter divorce or palpable hatred, like far too many celebrity pairings do. Instead, it seems that Van Dyke charm reaches past the screen and into his personal life, which the comedic, musical, and acting behemoth has shared with three separate women over the years.

Dick Van Dyke’s marriages

Photo by Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke, the astonishing talent behind a full 100 films and television shows, not to mention a handful of stage appearances, has been married twice, but it seems the woman he didn’t marry is the one that truly had his heart.

The superstar married his first wife, Margie Willett, just as he was truly welcoming fame. The pair tied the knot in a radio show ceremony on February 12, 1948, and went on to have four children together. Their kids, Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth, were born through the ’50s and ’60s, and most went on to star in bit roles across Van Dyke’s ever-popular projects. His grandkids did too, with several appearing in shows like Diagnosis: Murder, as Van Dyke consistently welcomed his family into his professional life.

Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage for Midnight Mission

Van Dyke and Willett were married for 36 years in total, but eventually divorced in 1984. A perusal of his relationship timelines will spark alarm bells, given that he began his second relationship years before that divorce occurred, but don’t worry — our boy is a dick only in name. He didn’t cheat on his first wife with his longtime partner. Willett and Van Dyke entered a lengthy separation before he ever entered another relationship — but its still true that, while his marriage ended in 1984, his relationship with the woman who may have been his true love began in 1976.

Van Dyke began a relationship with actress Michelle Triola Marvin mid-way through his separation from Willett, but the pair never officially married. They were, however, longtime companions and partners, and they remained together all the way until 2009, when Marvin passed away of lung cancer at 76-years-old.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Three years later, in 2012, Van Dyke married his third (and very likely final) wife, much-younger make-up artist Arlene Silver. They’d met years before at the SAG awards, and finally decided to tie the knot for themselves on February 29, 2012. They’ve been together for 12 years now, and still going strong in 2024, the same year Van Dyke became the oldest person to ever win a Daytime Emmy award.

