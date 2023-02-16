Is Dick Van Dyke the oldest ‘Masked Singer’ ever? His costume, song, and appearance, explained

The latest Masked Singer reveal made history for the show and gave viewers the opportunity to see one of America’s most venerated song-and-dance men back in action. Breaking the previous record held by William Shatner, 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke revealed himself to be the man inside the Gnome mask and took his place as the oldest performer to appear on the show in its six-year history.

Van Dyke’s career has spanned a jaw-dropping seven (and counting!) decades in show biz. Along the way, he’s starred in his own self-titled sitcom, appeared in one of Disney’s greatest hit movies of all time, and won nearly every award available along the way — making him, in the words of host Nick Cannon, “the most decorated and seasoned entertainer” to appear on the show’s stage according to Yahoo News.

His full list of honors is exhaustive and a testament to both his talent and longevity. He has a Grammy for his performance on the soundtrack of his most famous movie, Mary Poppins, a Tony for his Broadway performance in Bye Bye Birdie, multiple primetime and daytime Emmys including two for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Rob Petrie in The Dick Van Dyke show, a Golden Globe, a SAG lifetime achievement award and a Kennedy Center Honor awarded in 2020.

Nor does he seem to be slowing down all that much despite being three years away from his century mark. Van Dyke appeared in the 2018 sequel to Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns and performed an entire song and dance act and is scheduled to appear in Capture the Flag, due out this year.

For his song, Van Dyke sang “When You’re Smiling,” by Billie Holiday. He opted for the jazz standard out of necessity. “They wanted me to do something a little more current,” he told Variety. “But I said I know nothing about modern music.” His costume choice was also practical as it allowed the actor both breathing room and the ability to be rolled on by the crew. “It was like a giant rolling pumpkin head,” he said. “I could just peek out through a little peephole. I just had to step into it. Instead of having to wear something that would be too much.”

Van Dyke stunned the judges following his identity reveal. Once he doffed his Gnome head, judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong all jumped onto their desks as Broadway vet Nicole Scherzinger broke down in tears. “I love you so much! … I can’t believe you’re here!” Nicole cried. “I’m trying to play it cool, but. … You’re our childhood!”

The show made an impression on Van Dyke as well. “It was the weirdest experience I think I’ve ever had,” he told Variety. As to why he took the gig, he admitted, “it looked like fun to me which it was. I did it because I knew that nobody would have ever guessed they’d have a 97-year-old guy on there.”

He also added that he planned to return to the show, but not as a contestant. “I never saw anybody. They walk you around in a hood with you being led. I never got to see the people I was working with. I’ve got to go back and visit.”