How much are Matt Rife tickets? His 2024 tour, explained

It you're looking to see the TikTok sensation live, you had better act fast.

Matt Rife might have ended 2023 at the top of TikTok’s No Fly list after his widely criticized Netflix special, but that hasn’t slowed the comedian’s career. He is kicking 2024 off with a worldwide comedy tour and interested parties had better act fast – these tickets are selling like hotcakes.

Rife’s Problemattic tour has already kicked off in the Midwest and is sold out for the first few months, but there is still a chance tickets are available in your city. The tour runs from early February to late October, starting in Wisconsin, USA and ending in Milan, Italy.

How much are Matt Rife tickets?

Tickets to see Rife vary in price, but there are some decent options available. Nosebleed seats, those in the rear of the theater or auditorium average between $65-$115. From there, costs go up depending on where you want to sit and what city you’re in, and boy, can they get expensive. These range anywhere from $120 to a whopping $1500 depending on the venue, and most don’t come with the V.I.P. package. For all pricing options and available cities, you can visit the official Matt Rife webpage.

What Cities is Matt Rife going to?

Rife is hitting a ton of cities for his tour. Below are all of the cities he plans to visit but be warned: many of these have already sold out.

Milwaukee, WI

Grand Rapids, MI

Detroit, MI

Bloomington, IN

Knoxville, TN

Memphis, TN

New Orleans, LA

Uncasville, CT

Sioux Falls, SD

Duluth, MN

Minneapolis, MN

Saskatoon, SK

Regina, SK

Winnipeg, MB

Victoria, BC

Vancouver, BC

Edmonton, AB

Calgary, AB

London, ON

Toronto, ON

Hamilton, ON

Waterloo, NY

Syracuse, NY

Washington, D.C

Salt Lake City, UT

Denver, CO

Oakland, CA

Portland, ME

Boston, MA

Pittsburgh, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Richmond, VA

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Phoenix, AZ

Tucson, AZ

Chicago, IL

Morrison, CO

Nashville, TN

Niagara, ON

Atlantic City, NJ

Thackerville, UK

Glasgow, UK

Birmingham, UK

Cardiff, UK

Newcastle, UK

Manchester, UK

London, UK

Bristol, UK

Dublin, IE

Paris, FR

Amsterdam, NL

Berlin, DE

Stockholm, SE

Madrid, ES

Milan, IT

What is the Matt Rife V.I.P bundle?

For those willing to shell out for the goods, Rife has a V.I.P. bundle, the “WALK OF SHAME VIP” available for purchase. Not only does it come with the best seats in the house, but it also includes a reasonable number of perks. Buyers get early access to the venue and merch, as well as exclusive autographed swag, and a limited-edition collection of official merch.