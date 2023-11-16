If you enjoyed Matt Rife’s ‘Natural Selection,’ here are 9 other Netflix comedy specials to check out next

Known for his good looks, crowd work, and observational humor, Matt Rife has launched himself into the standup comedy scene in the 2020s with style. With his Netflix comedy special, Natural Selection, comedy fans are wondering where to get their next fix.

I will say that there are no two comedians who are exactly the same, but comparisons can be drawn and we can find some who scratch the same itch. Finding standup performances with a vibe similar to Matt Rife’s comedy means that we’ll give you some specials with energetic comedians, hilarious takes on life and romance, and crowdwork-conscious performers. Check them out if you can’t get enough of standup comedy in a style similar to Rife!

Pete Holmes’ I Am Not For Everyone

Not everyone is going to walk away from Pete Holmes’ 2023 Netflix standup comedy special, I Am Not For Everyone, with a positive opinion. But as you can tell from the title, that’s kind of the point. Holmes specializes in awkward comedy that makes you feel like you’re telling inside jokes with your goofy friend. He keeps a solid stage presence, despite his lack of commitment to his own jokes, and comes through the other side as a gem of personable comedy. Matt Rife fans should check this out if they’re looking for more down-to-earth-humor.

Iliza Shlesinger’s Hot Forever

While Iliza Shlesinger’s comedy has always been a bit controversial, it’s not because of any offensive humor. Rather, she has a goofy style that reads as cringe by some viewers. In my opinion, this really goes to show just how committed Shlesinger is to her brand of comedy. She knows exactly who her fanbase is, and it’s millenial women who enjoy humor centered around contemporary female culture. Matt Rife fans who enjoy his jokes about women believing in crystals and loving Taylor Swift should give the 2022 Netflix special, Hot Forever, a shot.

Pete Davidson’s Alive From New York

I just can’t get over the cold open of Pete Davidson’s special on Netflix, Alive From New York. He immediately launches into an anecdote about Louis C.K. attempting to get him fired from SNL, and it works at immediately immersing you in his set. Despite Davidson’s famously leisurely demeanor and deadpan style, the energy doesn’t slow down in this standup act whatsoever. The penchant Pete Davidson has for making you feel like a friend he’s telling a story to, which Matt Rife fans will appreciate, shines through in Alive From New York.

Aziz Ansari’s RIGHT NOW

Stepping off of sexual misconduct allegations, I can’t blame you if you’re wary of Aziz Ansari’s 2019 Netflix special, RIGHT NOW. But Ansari handles his return to comedy after scandal with surprising grace. And while his relaxed performance on a stool may not immediately conjure imagery of Matt Rife, we see some resemblance; Ansari’s down to earth stories, cheerfully cynical takes on contemporary culture, and attention to the crowd are worth a watch. He doesn’t miss with this special, and even managed to endear himself to the public once again.

Bill Burr’s I’m Sorry You Feel That Way

Done entirely in black and white, Bill Burr’s I’m Sorry You Feel That Way from 2014 is a classic amongst Netflix comedy specials, for good reason. Few comedians have made a name for themselves complaining about every aspect of society the way Burr has. Some people, especially younger Matt Rife fans, may feel turned off by Burr’s age and lack of expertise on youth culture. But give this grouchy old man a chance, and you might find yourself pleasantly surprised by his abrasive and irreverent style.

Anthony Jeselnik’s Thoughts and Prayers

Where Matt Rife is often critical of modern culture, Anthony Jeselnik is downright hostile to it. But Jeselnik’s unwavering dedication to playing an abhorrently depraved character is a feat of standup comedy that takes edgy humor to its logical conclusion. His 2015 Netflix special, Thoughts and Prayers, goes beyond edge to the point that you can almost enjoy it as a surrealist piece of art. Jeselnik is definitely not for all comedy fans. But he fills a spot in comedy that proves that dark humor and controversial opinions don’t have to be part of a comedian’s real life persona, and can instead be done purely as performance.

Taylor Tomlinson’s Quarter-Life Crisis

Taylor Tomlinson is a comedian who hasn’t gotten as much attention as the others on our list, but she has managed to land a couple of specials with Netflix, who have recognized her as a hidden gem. Her comedy set in 2020, Quarter-Life Crisis, is full of young-adult centered humor and personal stories that will make most Matt Rife fans feel right at home. Tomlinson gives a fresh spin on comedy centering around young women. I also can’t knock her infectious energy, which, impressively, doesn’t seem to wane throughout the entirety of the special.

Kevin Hart’s Zero F**ks Given

While Kevin Hart’s Zero F**ks Given special from Netflix in 2020 lets you know immediately that it caters to a crowd who is married with children, his comedy is not as far from Matt Rife’s as you’d initially think. Due to the timing of the special, you’ll see masks in a small crown and some pandemic jokes, but the observation and mass-appeal comedy of Hart’s still translates. Hart takes the bold move to even host the set inside of his own home, making for a down-to-earth experience, which is hard to come by with rich celebrities.

Mark Normand’s Soup to Nuts

Mark Normand is a relative newcomer on the standup comedy televised special scene, despite having a following online for quite some time, just like Matt Rife. His 2022 set, Soup to Nuts, gives a nod to classic standup comedy tropes while also subverting them. Normand is obviously someone, like Rife, who has a fondness for standup comedy but also feels it’s ready to be given a refresh to fit current society. Check him out if you want another young guy who is committed to delivering humor via his own personal style.