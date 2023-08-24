What happened to Kevin Hart? His injury and wheelchair, explained

Suffering injuries and taking time to heal said wounds is nothing new. But it is not every day one gets into an accident because of former NFL star Stevan Ridley. Well, that’s Kevin Hart for you.

In a recent Instagram post, the comedian-actor left many worried as he appeared sitting in a wheelchair and talked about it being time he slowed down.

How did Kevin Hart get injured?

Though it is nothing like the major injuries Kevin Hart suffered in the almost fatal car crash in 2019 that left him surviving a grueling rehab, his latest accident has the Jumanji star reevaluating his life while he is currently bound to a wheelchair.

“44 and sitting my[self] down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the [heck] am I doing???? I blew my [stuff]….I’m done. FML,” Hart wrote in the caption of his post before diving into the details about the injuries that led to his temporary inability to walk.

For the foreseeable future, the frequent Dwayne Johnson collaborator won’t be going anywhere as he got himself a torn lower abdomen and hip adductors when he thought engaging in a friendly feud with a former athlete to prove who is faster was a good idea.

“This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast,” Hart said. “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

The mere 40-yard dash ended with Hart blowing “all my [stuff]” and temporarily losing the ability to walk because of the resultant injuries. But as far as the Fatherhood actor is concerned, his resounding defeat had nothing to do with his racing skills and everything to do with the fact that he tried to do “some young stuff” at the age of 44, which he admits was the “stupidest [thing] ever.”

“To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It’s not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair.”

How long will it take for Kevin Hart to recover?

According to Hart, it will take him six to eight weeks to completely heal and he will be out of commission for the said duration. While having tears in your hip abductors is no laughing matter, Dwayne Johnson reminded his constant co-star in the comments that he suffered a similar injury during a wrestling match before adding that Hart might “grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine.”

Well, he is “The Rock” — it is hard to imagine any injury keeping him down for long. But Hart is no stranger to bouncing back from severe accidents. As mentioned above, his 2019 accident was so bad that his survival was quoted as a miracle. The life-threatening incident left him temporarily partially paralyzed and going through a painful rehabilitation process.