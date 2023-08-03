How much does Julie Chen Moonves make for hosting ‘Big Brother?’

Big Brother U.S. is back for its 25th season, and with it come the big questions. Those questions everyone watching from the comfort of their home simply cannot get out of their brain, such as: “How much of this show scripted?” or “How long has it been on? It feels like forever.”

Perhaps even more pressing than those questions, though, is how much money is actually involved in making the show. We all assume it can’t be a small amount, of course, considering that contestants get paid weekly just for remaining in the Big Brother house. But what about its longtime host, Julie Chen Moonves? How much does she earn in a single episode? Well, you’d be correct in assuming that the paycheck is big.

How much does Julie Chen Moonves make on Big Brother?

According to a report from Cinemaholic, in a season, the host of Big Brother makes around $3 million. When we break that number down, in a season with 40 episodes Julie Chen would make roughly $75,000 per episode.

Of course, these are only approximated amounts, and the number of episodes can vary each season, so there’s no way to accurately calculate how much the host will make in season 25. That said, it’s clear that Moonves will want for nothing in the foreseeable future — especially if she maintains her role as Big Brother‘s host in future seasons. While this is not guaranteed, it’s highly likely, considering that she has been involved in the show since its first season.

Watch Julie Chen Moonves on the newest season of Big Brother, currently airing on CBS.